Gray Wins USCS Feature at Buckshot Speedway

CLANTON, Al. (June 9, 2023) — Terry Gray won the United Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Buckshot Speedway. Terry Witherspoon, Danny Burke, Lee Moore, and Jeff Willingham rounded out the top five.
United Sprint Car Series
Buckshot Speedway
Clanton, Alabama
Friday, June 9, 2023
Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 15-Danny Burke[1]
2. 23-Lance Moss[7]
3. 10-Terry Gray[3]
4. 28-Jeff Willingham[4]
5. 67-Brian Thomas[2]
6. 0X-Clint Weiss[6]
DNS: 1A-Lee Moore
JJ Supply of NC Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 43-Terry Witherspoon[2]
2. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[4]
3. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[1]
4. 9-Steve Diamond Jr[3]
5. 5-Hayden Campbell[6]
6. 33-Joe Larkin[5]
7. 3A-AJ Maddox[7]
Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)
1. 43-Terry Witherspoon[1]
2. 10-Terry Gray[2]
3. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[4]
4. 23-Lance Moss[5]
5. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[3]
6. 15-Danny Burke[6]
Feature (30 Laps)
1. 10-Terry Gray[2]
2. 43-Terry Witherspoon[1]
3. 15-Danny Burke[6]
4. 1A-Lee Moore[14]
5. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]
6. 33-Joe Larkin[12]
7. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[5]
8. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[3]
9. 23-Lance Moss[4]
10. 67-Brian Thomas[10]
11. 0X-Clint Weiss[11]
12. 5-Hayden Campbell[9]
13. 9-Steve Diamond Jr[8]
DNS: 3A-AJ Maddox