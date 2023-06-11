Danny Dietrich runs down Cap Henry for $10,000 Rick Ferkel Classic win at Fremont Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

FREMONT, Ohio (June 10, 2023) – “Double-D” Danny Dietrich finds his way to the Buckeye State each and every year for Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket, and after a slow start to the 41st edition with a tenth-place score in the Speedweek opener at Attica Raceway Park one night ago, the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native is back in Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane, earning Fremont Speedway’s Rick Ferkel Classic title for a $10,000 score.

In dramatic fashion, much like Attica’s conclusion with Zeb Wise and Tyler Courtney, Double-D earned the Rick Ferkel Classic payday with a final lap, final corner takeover, driving by race-long leader, Cap Henry, with a diamond move off of turn four. Dietrich and Henry would ultimately drag race to the finish with Dietrich crossing the line ahead of Henry by .054 seconds.

The Fremont Speedway All Star victory, a first-ever for the two-time Williams Grove Speedway track champion, bumps Dietrich’s career total to 20, four of which accomplished in the great state of Ohio.

“My car owner was probably mad at me for coming out here instead of racing for $7,000 at Lincoln Speedway tonight, but $10,000 sounds a little bit better,” Danny Dietrich, ace of Gary Kauffman’s Weikert’s Livestock, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Pace Performance, #1 Cochran Expressway, Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts, Drop Of Ink Tattoo, Self Made Racing, No. 48 sprint car, said. “I remember losing one this way to Cole Duncan, so heading into turn three on that last lap, all I could replay in my head was that move by Cole, so I just tried to do what he did.

“Just hats off to everyone back home who allows us to come out here and do this,” Dietrich added. “We have so many people to thank, and I know they are at home watching, but we certainly couldn’t do any of this without our supporters, and of course, the fans.”

As noted, Henry led the first 39 and a half circuits before finishing second in the Fremont Speedway main event, followed by Tyler Courtney, Zeb Wise, and Buddy Kofoid.

“We just got beat fair and square,” Cap Henry mentioned. “I hate leading a race early. We were definitely hanging in those last five laps or so…just trying to hang on. But, we’re up here standing in second after a bad start last night at Attica. We’ll take this and move forward.”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Hercules Tire Qualifying

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.528[10]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.597[13]

3. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.606[29]

4. 5-Byron Reed, 12.615[1]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.703[41]

6. 71M-Caden Englehart, 12.743[27]

7. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.743[4]

8. 101-Cody Maroske, 12.745[15]

9. 70-Scotty Thiel, 12.782[30]

10. 29M-Cole Macedo, 12.792[7]

11. 4-Chris Windom, 12.793[8]

12. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.854[18]

13. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.913[5]

14. 55B-Jake Swanson, 12.919[39]

15. 2L-Logan Forler, 12.924[24]

16. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.929[21]

17. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.941[40]

18. 2-Ricky Peterson, 12.949[32]

19. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.950[14]

20. 8M-TJ Michael, 12.954[26]

21. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.976[33]

22. 97-JJ Hickle, 12.978[11]

23. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.988[37]

24. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.993[31]

25. 45-Tim Shaffer, 13.014[35]

26. 55-Michael Kofoid, 13.022[34]

27. 4S-Tyler Street, 13.035[17]

28. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.068[2]

29. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.102[25]

30. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.108[3]

31. 25-Chris Myers, 13.111[9]

32. 9-Trey Jacobs, 13.264[12]

33. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.275[36]

34. 29-Sye Lynch, 13.303[23]

35. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.310[16]

36. 5K-Adam Kekich, 13.383[20]

37. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.398[22]

38. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.403[28]

39. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.458[6]

40. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.006[38]

41. 23-Zeth Sabo, 26.306[19]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29M-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

3. 4-Chris Windom[3]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

5. 5-Byron Reed[4]

6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

7. 7N-Darin Naida[5]

8. 22C-Cole Duncan[9]

9. 25-Chris Myers[8]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 101-Cody Maroske[2]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

4. 97-JJ Hickle[5]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

6. 9-Trey Jacobs[7]

7. 4S-Tyler Street[6]

8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2L-Logan Forler[1]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

4. 29-Sye Lynch[5]

5. 23-Zeth Sabo[8]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

7. 5K-Adam Kekich[6]

8. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 70-Scotty Thiel[1]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]

4. 2-Ricky Peterson[2]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

7. 71M-Caden Englehart[7]

8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Michael Kofoid[6]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

4. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

6. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]

7. 55B-Jake Swanson[1]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

3. 29M-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

5. 2L-Logan Forler[5]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]

7. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

8. 55-Michael Kofoid[10]

9. 70-Scotty Thiel[3]

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]

2. 5-Byron Reed[1]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]

6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]

7. 23-Zeth Sabo[6]

8. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]

9. 45-Tim Shaffer[8]

10. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

11. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

12. 22C-Cole Duncan[19]

13. 4S-Tyler Street[13]

14. 5K-Adam Kekich[15]

15. 71M-Caden Englehart[14]

16. 55B-Jake Swanson[12]

17. 25-Chris Myers[21]

18. 3V-Chris Verda[16]

19. 2+-Brian Smith[17]

20. 75-Jerry Dahms[20]

21. 6J-Jonah Aumend[18]

Tezos A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

5. 55-Michael Kofoid[8]

6. 4-Chris Windom[12]

7. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

8. 29M-Cole Macedo[3]

9. 97-JJ Hickle[17]

10. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

11. 99-Skylar Gee[13]

12. 22-Brandon Spithaler[21]

13. 2L-Logan Forler[5]

14. 5-Byron Reed[22]

15. 101-Cody Maroske[11]

16. 2-Ricky Peterson[16]

17. 70-Scotty Thiel[9]

18. 81-Lee Jacobs[19]

19. 29-Sye Lynch[20]

20. 7N-Darin Naida[24]

21. 45-Tim Shaffer[25]

22. 1-Nate Dussel[18]

23. 5T-Travis Philo[23]

24. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]

25. 49X-Cale Thomas[14]

2023 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket Standings (As of 6/10):

Zeb Wise – 292

Tyler Courtney – 290

Danny Dietrich – 280

Craig Mintz – 278

Buddy Kofoid – 278

Cole Macedo – 274

Chris Windom – 270

Cap Henry – 258

Bryce Lucius – 250

Byron Reed – 248

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 6/10):

Tyler Courtney – 2008

Chris Windom – 1888

Zeb Wise – 1862

Tim Shaffer – 1818

JJ Hickle – 1758

Scotty Thiel – 1706

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1592

Conner Morrell – 1578

Sye Lynch – 1424

Parker Price-Miller – 1202