ROA STRIKES AGAIN, WINS BUBBY JONES/RAY SCHEETZ MEMORIAL AT THE PAS

by Richie Murray

Perris, California (June 10, 2023)………Brody Roa’s career best season soared to even greater heights on Saturday night during the running of the 40-lap Bubby Jones & Ray Scheetz Memorial at California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

The Garden Grove, Calif. native picked up his sixth AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Car victory of the year, but it was his first at The PAS in four tries this season.

Roa, starting fourth, trailed Austin Williams and Tommy Malcolm for the first half of the race before making his winning move on lap 20, propelling himself to yet another series victory in his Tom & Christy Dunkel/BR Performance owned machine.

Malcolm (Corona, Calif.) led seven circuits between laps 13-19 and came home a fine second after entering the event having won the last two series events. Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, Calif.) scored a season-best third.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, Calif.) collected the night’s hard charger award in memory of Jim & Chet Gardner and Shawn McDonald by advancing from 13th to fourth. Meanwhile, A.J. Bender (San Diego, Calif.) rounded out the top-five.

Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, Calif.) was strong early, leading the initial 12 laps before trouble dropped him to 12th in the final running order.

Roa’s triumph was the 19th of his USAC CRA career, which ranks fifth all-time, and now stands just one win behind 2007 series champion Tony Jones for fourth. Additionally, Roa’s series point lead ballooned to 100 over Malcolm.

Bender and Malcolm captured heat race wins sponsored by FlowDynamics, Inc., In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner, BillsJerky.net, WC Friend Company and Factory Wraps.

Sixth place finisher Don Gansen (Verdemont Heights, Calif.) was the recipient of the Shawn McDonald Memorial Feature Award while Logan Calderwood (Goodyear, Ariz.) scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award.

AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 10, 2023 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – Bubby Jones & Ray Scheetz Memorial

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.605; 2. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-16.868; 3. Brody Roa, 17R, Dunkel/BR-16.967; 4. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-17.097; 5. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.131; 6. Don Gansen, 7G, Gansen-17.208; 7. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-17.221; 8. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-17.298; 9. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.342; 10. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.359; 11. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-17.445; 12. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.498; 13. Logan Williams, 5w, McCarthy-17.602; 14. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-17.718; 15. Brent Sexton, 22x, Sexton-18.110; 16. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-18.487.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / BILLSJERKY.NET FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Bender, 2. Roa, 3. C. Gansen, 4. C. Williams, 5. Bonneau, 6. L. Williams, 7. B. Sexton, 8. Edwards. NT

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. A. Williams, 3. V. Sweeney, 4. G. Sexton, 5. D. Gansen, 6. Calderwood, 7. Owens, 8. Herrera. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (4), 2. Tommy Malcolm (5), 3. Chris Gansen (9), 4. Logan Williams (13), 5. A.J. Bender (2), 6. Don Gansen (7), 7. Brent Sexton (15), 8. Brent Owens (14), 9. Kyle Edwards (11), 10. Verne Sweeney (10), 11. James Herrera (16), 12. Austin Williams (3), 13. Logan Calderwood (12), 14. Chris Bonneau (8), 15. Grant Sexton (1), 16. Cody Williams (6). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 A. Williams, Laps 13-19 Malcolm, Laps 20-40 Roa.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL HARD CHARGER: Logan Williams (13th to 4th)

SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL FEATURE AWARD: Don Gansen

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Logan Calderwood

NEW AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Brody Roa-828, 2-Tommy Malcolm-728, 3-Austin Williams-655, 4-Cody Williams-650, 5-A.J. Bender-570, 6-Logan Calderwood-522, 7-Charles Davis Jr.-460, 8-Grant Sexton-405, 9-Verne Sweeney-326, 10-R.J. Johnson-324.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: June 24 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California – Richie McGowan Memorial