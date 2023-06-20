OWOSSO UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

June 20, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – Owosso Speedway next awaits the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro and the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series with a winged sprint car double header this Saturday night June 24 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan.

When Must See Racing comes to town this weekend the “Fastest Short Track Cars in the World” will give new meaning to the word “speed”. The 3/8 high-banked Owosso Speedway was recently repaved over the offseason and it is expected that the all-time track record could fall to the MSR National 410 series.

The MSR National 410 series is amid its most competitive season to date. In four races there have been for different winners. There are still a handful of drivers expected to win a feature race before seasons end that haven’t won yet in 2023. Jason Blonde, Charlie Schultz, Jimmy McCune, and Bobby Santos III have each won a MSR feature event in 2023.

Defending Midwest Lights champions Cody Gallogly has thus far won both of that series’ events and looks like he could be a serious contender for a repeat Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series championship.

The series is in the middle of its busiest stretch of races. This will be the second of three consecutive weekends for the national series.

This weekends early entry list reveals a very stout lineup of drivers. Early entries include Ryan Litt, Jimmy McCune, Anthony McCune, Jason Blonde, Bobby Santos III, Rick Holley, Jeff Bloom, and Davey Hamilton Jr, are just a few of the early entries.

For more info on Must See Racing or this weekends Owosso event, please log onto www.mustseeracing.com