Lawton and Caney Valley Speedway On Deck For The American Sprint Car Series!

By Bryan Hulbert

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (June 20, 2023) On track again this Thursday, June 22, at Lawton Speedway, and Saturday, June 24, at Caney Valley Speedway, the American Sprint Car Series will race for added money.

Upping the bottom of the purse Thursday to $500 to start the A-Feature at Lawton Speedway, the winner will walk away with $4,000. Debuting a new higher purse Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway, the winner’s share has been moved to $5,000 with money added throughout the A-Feature payout, including start money upped to $500.

The $5,000 to win, $500 to start payout at Caney is the first of several events that will see the higher payout in 2023.

Eighteen previous visits to Lawton Speedway with 11 different winners, the series has been absent from the quarter-mile-oval since 2019 when Sam Hafertepe, Jr. captured his third career victory at the Edwards family-owned facility. Tying Wayne Johnson with a trio of wins, only Gary Wright has more with four trips to Victory Lane.

Thursday, June 22, at Lawton Speedway, opens at 4:00 P.M. for teams to park and 5:00 P.M. for the grandstands. Hot Laps begin at 7:00 P.M. with racing at 7:47 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), military (with ID), $10 for youth (6-11), and free for kids five and under. Pits are $40.

Lawton Speedway is located at 3501 SW Sheridan in Lawton, Okla. More information, directions, and updates on Lawton Speedway can be found online at http://www.lawtonspeedway.com or by calling (580) 355-6417.

A late addition to the 2023 lineup, the Saturday swing was originally slated for Texas; however, the show was forced to be relocated to Caney Valley Speedway, and with it, a higher payout.

A track that spent a long time off the National Tour schedule, the series hit the Kansas oval for the first time in 1993, with Terry Gray taking the win, but did not return until 2020 with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in Victory Lane. Dylan Westbrook took the next two checkered flags, with Seth Bergman the most recent in September, 2022.

Saturday, June 24, opens at 4:00 P.M. for the pits and 5:00 P.M. for the grandstands. Hot Laps begins at 7:00 P.M., with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Pits are $35.

Caney Valley Speedway is located just north of Caney, Kan., at 1324 County Road 1600. Information on the track is online at https://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. New subscribers can save 25% when using promo code ASCS2023 at checkout (website only). RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Where: Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:47 P.M.

Tickets: $20

Seniors, Military, Youth (12-15): $15

Youth (6-11): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Pits: $40

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

$4,000 to win, $500 to start

Address: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd. Lawton, OK 73501

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: http://www.lawtonspeedway.com

Social: https://www.facebook.com/LawtonSpeedway

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Where: Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Tickets: $20

Seniors: $15

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Pits: $35

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$5,000 to win, $500 to start

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 6733

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Social: http://www.facebook.com/Caneyvalleyspeedway

