OCRS visits Red Dirt Raceway, Elk City Motorsports Park this weekend

TULSA, Okla. (June 20, 2023) – A tribute to Kansas racer Mike Peters at Red Dirt Raceway and a first time visit to Elk City Motorsports Park highlight a weekend of racing for AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars.

Friday OCRS returns to Red Dirt Raceway for the annual Freedom 40 which honors the memory of long-time champion racer Mike Peters. A many time NCRA champion, Peters was well known for his success in Oklahoma City, Tulsa Wichita and a career that saw him pick up wins around the country.

A 40-lap feature will top the card on Friday at Red Dirt Raceway. Red Dirt Raceway opened the AmeriFlex / OCRS season on March 11 where Tanner Conn picked up a victory.

Saturday a trip west on I-40 will take the OCRS to Elk City Motorsports Park. Gates open at 3 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7.

Where: Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Oklahoma

When: Friday, June 23

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.RedDirtRaceway.com

Where: Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, June 24

Pits open: 3 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

2023 Top Ten: 1. Danny Wood, 1009; 2. Johnny Kent, 1004; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 959; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 935; 5. Zach Chappell, 781; 6. Alex DeCamp, 773; 7. Terry Easum, 739; 8. Rees Moran, 716; 9.Joshua Tyre, 706; 10. Gage Laney, 684.

