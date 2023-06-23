Cannon McIntosh Claims Charleston Win with POWRi

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Il. (June 22, 2023) — Cannon McIntosh would prove his racing might at Charleston Speedway to capture his twentieth career victory with the POWRi National Midget League feature event to kick off the eleventh annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek festivities in hair-raising fashion.

Early on-track competition with twenty-two entries in the POWRi National Midget League would see Taylor Reimer start the action off with a quick hot-lap time of 13.162-second lap as Cannon McIntosh, Hayden Reinbold, and Mariah Ede each earned heat racing wins.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull and front-row counterpart Cannon McIntosh each jockeying for positions as the green flag flew with Meseraull gaining the slight advantage on the opening lap with McIntosh, Taylor Reimer, Zach Daum, and Corbin Rueschenberg were all found racing inside the top five.

Finding the front of the field to his liking, Thomas Meseraull would lead for the first three revolutions only to find a speedy Cannon McIntosh zip around the high side. With McIntosh leading Meseraull, a red flag would be displayed with the top-two competitors making contact in slowing with both competitors relegated to the work area for repairs.

Inheriting the lead from the caution, Taylor Reimer would appear to be the driver to beat while leading the next ten revolutions around Charleston Speedway by separating herself nearly three seconds from the field.

Witnessing Riemer leading, Cannon McIntosh would start his trek from the rear of the field back to the front, eventually overtaking for the prized position around the mid-point of the event in an epic fashion of wheelwork.

Holding the prized placement until the checkers waved would find Cannon McIntosh clinch his second POWRi National Midget League feature victory of 2023 to notch his twentieth career league win while racing at Charleston Speedway after leading seventeen laps in the feature.

“Not sure what happened when the red came out, I slowed down and contact happened but my team did a really good job to get everything fixed and get up back out there.” said Cannon McIntosh in the Charleston Illinois victory lane ceremony. Adding, “I couldn’t be more happy and thankful for this team around me to get me into position to go and just drive, what a great way to start POWRi SPEEDWeek.”

Contending for the lead late and hard-charging determinedly, Gavin Miller would valiantly place a solid runner-up as Zach Daum would round out the podium placements. Hunting for the front would witness Chance Crum finish fourth as Corbin Rueschenberg would round out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Charleston Speedway to start the annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

POWRi Illinois SPEEDweek

POWRi National Midget League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]

3. 00-Talin Turner[2]

4. 26-Chance Crum[8]

5. 97-Gavin Miller[7]

6. 9-Mitchell Davis[5]

7. 13-Elijah Gile[4]

8. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]

3. 91-Zach Daum[7]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

5. 31K-Kyle Beilman[3]

6. 97K-Cooper Williams[6]

7. 99K-Robert Carson[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]

2. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]

4. 19-Kale Drake[6]

5. 08K-Brody Wake[1]

6. 21D-Justin Dickerson[4]

7. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]

2. 97-Gavin Miller[12]

3. 91-Zach Daum[4]

4. 26-Chance Crum[8]

5. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[13]

7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]

8. 97K-Cooper Williams[16]

9. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]

10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

11. 08K-Brody Wake[15]

12. 99K-Robert Carson[21]

13. 56X-Mark Chisholm[22]

14. 31K-Kyle Beilman[14]

15. 21D-Justin Dickerson[18]

16. 9-Mitchell Davis[17]

17. 19-Kale Drake[10]

18. 00-Talin Turner[11]

19. 13-Elijah Gile[20]

20. 71E-Mariah Ede[7]

21. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[9]

22. 21K-Karter Sarff[19]