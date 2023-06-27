Kerry Madsen Moves to Vermeer Motorsports

(June 27, 2023) — Vermeeer Motorsports announced Tuesday that Kerry Madsen would take over driving duties for their team started this Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. The Madsen/Vermeer pairing a homecoming of sorts as Madsen won the Knoxville Raceway track championship for the team back in 2005.

Vermeer indicated the team will follow the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule along with competing at the Eldora Million, Kings Royal, Knoxville Nationals, and select races with the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Madsen has found success at Eldora in the past including winning the Kings Royal in 2014 Vermeer Motorsports is coming off a second place finish in the point standings during Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Buddy Kofoid behind the wheel, losing in a tie breaker to Tyler Courtney after the team parted ways with Hunter Schuerenberg. Kofoid recently departed Vermeerto drive the Roth Motorsports 83jr car.