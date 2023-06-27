Photo Gallery: IRA/MOW at Fairbury Speedway Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Photo Gallery Joe B Miller (#51) racing for the lead with Kraig Kinser (#11K) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Bell (#23) racing with Austin Hartman (#87) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Bell (#23) racing with Travis Arenz (#25) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Caden Englehart (#71) racing with Jack VanderBoom (#U2) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller with his family and crew in victory lane Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller with his family and crew in victory lane Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#16th) and Kyle Schuett (#9K) racing for position Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#51) racing for the lead with Kraig Kinser (#11K) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jordan Goldesberry (#65) racing with Hunter Schuerenberg (#16TH) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kris Spitz (#4Z) and Josh Schneiderman (#49) racing for position Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kris Spitz (#4Z) racing with Scotty Neitzel (#2W) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Lynton Jeffrey (#2) racing with Jake Blackhurst (#96) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap during the IRA/MOWA event Saturday at Fairbury Speedway with Jake Blackhurst (#96), Paul Nienhiser (#9), Joe B Miller (#51) and Lynton Jeffrey (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Benham Crouch (#1) racing with Paul Nienhiser (#9) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#51) racing with Paul Nienhiser (#9) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Kraig Kinser (#11K) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) racing with Lynton Jeffrey (#2) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Preston Ruh (#26R) racing with Tyler Duff (#25) Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Fairbury SpeedwayInterstate Racing AssociationInterstate Racing Associationmidwest open wheel associationMOWAPhoto Gallery