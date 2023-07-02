Omdhal Wins NOSA Feature at Buffalo River Speedway

GLYNDON, MN (July 1, 2023) — Nick Omdhal won the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Saturday at Buffalo River Speedway. Brendan Mullen, Mark Dobmeier, Colin Smith, and Jade Hastings rounded out the top five.
Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Buffalo River Speedway
Glyndon, Minnesota
Saturday, July 1, 2023
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 00-Nick Omdahl[2]
2. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]
3. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[8]
4. 05-Colin Smith[1]
5. 8-Jade Hastings[11]
6. 26-Blake Egeland[4]
7. 52-Adam Sobolik[10]
8. 64-Andy Pake[5]
9. 17-Zach Omdahl[16]
10. 14-Tom Egeland[15]
11. 99-Jordan Graham[12]
12. 27-Weston Olson[7]
13. 41-Travis Strandell[9]
14. 32-Riley Valentine[18]
15. 10-Josh Swangler[13]
16. 8B-Jack Croaker[14]
17. 72-Tye Wilke[3]
18. 69-Tom Cummings[17]
DNS: 91M-Jackson Moffett