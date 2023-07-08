Zeb Wise wins by 11 seconds for $15,000 at Ransomville Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (July 7, 2023) — Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise won by nearly a mile on Friday night at Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, and that’s hardly an exaggeration, as the pilot of the Rudeen Racing No. 26 drove off by nearly 12 seconds at the Empire State staple, ultimately leading all 35 circuits for a $15,000 top prize and the seventh Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of his career. Wise is now a three-time Series winner this season, adding his Ransomville triumph to a list that already includes Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, and Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio.

“The Madman” Kerry Madsen raced on to finish second in the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55, followed by Chris Windom, defending event champion, Parker Price-Miller, and eventual Tezos A-Main Hard Charger, Nate Dussel.

“We were really, really good. I would have never guessed that I’d be able to run the top as long as I did,” Zeb Wise, driver of the Sundollar Restoration/Rayce Rudeen Foundation No. 26, said. “I kinda felt like the lapped cars were keeping pace with me at first, but once I got to a clean track, I realized that the top was definitely the better place to be. As the laps were closing, I could see the ‘55’ was on the board, but I kept looking over to my left and I was able to see the ‘55’ across the track from me, so I knew I must have had a good lead.

“This one is for everyone at Sundollar Restoration,” Wise continued. “They were my first real main sponsor and they’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. Jason [Derkovitz] called me today and told me ‘I think we need a win in New York.’ This is their home state and I’m glad we were able to get it done for them.”

As noted, Kerry Madsen, an open wheel veteran, as well as the newly hired gun for Vermeer Motorsports, finished second, slipping into the runner-up spot with a slider beyond Chris Windom on lap five.

Although a red flag during the initial green would force a complete restart, the 35-lapper would resume and go on unhinged. Wise’s massive lead commenced as early as lap ten, already stretching his advantage to four seconds. By lap 33, Wise’s command extended beyond the ten second mark.

Hercules Tire Qualifying

1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 15.141[4]

2. 97-JJ Hickle, 15.331[12]

3. 4-Chris Windom, 15.342[7]

4. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 15.399[6]

5. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 15.479[1]

6. 26-Zeb Wise, 15.484[11]

7. 29-Sye Lynch, 15.515[17]

8. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 15.540[8]

9. 45-Tim Shaffer, 15.626[13]

10. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 15.667[5]

11. 8-Nick Fratto, 15.727[2]

12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 15.744[3]

13. 55S-Dallas Schott, 15.846[10]

14. 19-Brent Marks, 15.876[20]

15. 1-Nate Dussel, 15.886[9]

16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.893[18]

17. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.036[14]

18. 28F-Davie Franek, 16.042[21]

19. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 16.157[16]

20. 3-Denny Peebles, 16.225[19]

21. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.870[22]

22. 47D-Kyle Drum, 17.122[15]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Sye Lynch[2]

2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 35-Jared Zimbardi[3]

6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]

7. 55S-Dallas Schott[5]

8. 47D-Kyle Drum[8]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97-JJ Hickle[4]

2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

5. 19-Brent Marks[5]

6. 8-Nick Fratto[3]

7. 3-Denny Peebles[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 4-Chris Windom[4]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[6]

4. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

7. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 29-Sye Lynch[2]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 4-Chris Windom[1]

4. 97-JJ Hickle[4]

5. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]

Tezos A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]

3. 4-Chris Windom[3]

4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[15]

6. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

8. 19-Brent Marks[14]

9. 97-JJ Hickle[4]

10. 45-Tim Shaffer[11]

11. 7NY-Matt Farnham[8]

12. 28F-Davie Franek[10]

13. W20-Greg Wilson[12]

14. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[18]

15. 35-Jared Zimbardi[13]

16. 55S-Dallas Schott[19]

17. 47D-Kyle Drum[22]

18. 8-Nick Fratto[16]

19. 3-Denny Peebles[20]

20. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[21]

21. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]

22. 29-Sye Lynch[1] Lap Leaders

Zeb Wise (1-35)

