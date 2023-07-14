Kyle Edwards Opens Supermodified Weekend Opener at Berlin

MARNE, Mi (July 14, 2023) — Kyle Edwards won the ISMA/MSS Supermodified feature Friday night at Berlin Raceway. Edwards, from Grafton, Ohio drove to his second victory of the year holding a 1.047 second advantage over Mike Litchty at the finish. Otter Sitterly, A.J. Lesiecki, and Trent Stephens rounded out the top five.
ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds
Berlin Raceway
Marne, Michigan
Friday, July 14, 2023
Feature:
1. 11E-Kyle Edwards
2. 84-Mike Lichty
3. 7-Otter Sitterly
4. 14-A.J. Lesiecki
5. 19-Trent Stephens
6. 88-Tyler Shullick
7. 74-Johnny Benson Jr.
8. 22-Mike McVetta
9. 36-Kasey Jedrzejek
10. 32-Moe Lilje
11. 72-Charlie Schultz
12. 78-Mark Sammut
13. 55-Rich Reid
14. 61-Mike Ordway
15. 30-Talon Stephens
16. 5-Joe Bush
17. 3-Ricky Otts
18. 88X-Ryan Litt
19. 92-Larry Lehnert