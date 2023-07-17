Williams Grove Hosts World Of Outlaws Summer Nationals Friday And Saturday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is set for the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.

Action both nights gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The two-day Williams Grove outlaws invasion will find the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the outlaws battling it out on Friday night for Morgan Cup bragging rights after the race was lost to rain in May.

Friday’s 25-lap main will pay $10,000 to win plus another $5,000 to be Morgan Cup champion, putting up a total take of 15K for the top spot.

Saturday’s 30-lap Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals finale posts $20,000 for the winner.

Fast Tees screen printing of Thompsontown will be paying $300 to the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier in each Summer Nationals racing program.

Brad Sweet, David Gravel and Carson Macedo are all locked in a tight three-way battle for the current point lead on the outlaws tour.

Gravel is the current outlaws series point leader by just two markers with Macedo just 24 points out of the lead.

Sweet already has a win at the track this season coming back in May.

Gravel has posted a series of top finishes recently with eight overall wins on the year and Macedo most recently won on Friday night in the preliminary to the Kings Royal in Ohio giving him his fifth checkers overall.

Neither Gravel or Macedo are strangers to Williams Grove victory lane, owning a combined 11 victories at the track including National Opens.

At Williams Grove, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease and Brent Marks have been able to make repeat trips to the winner’s circle this season while Rahmer leads the point standings.

Rahmer is the only driver in the top-five in Williams Grove points that even has a win at the track this season.

Marks has taken a pair of big money shows, pocketing nearly $30,000 with wins in both the Tommy Classic in April and the Mitch Smith Memorial in late June.

Dewease and Sweet were victorious in Summer Nationals action last July at Williams Grove.

Adult general admission for both the Friday and Saturday races is set at $35 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

