50K LAS VEGAS OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN SET FOR DECEMBER

July 26, 2023 – Today Davey Hamilton Jr. announced his intentions to promote the inaugural ‘Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown’ December 1-2, 2023, at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two-day winged asphalt sprint car event will award the race winner $50,000 from a total purse of $200,000 that also includes a $10,000 to win national midget race. This will mark the richest pavement sprint car race in the history of the sport.

The 26-year-old Hamilton Jr. is no stranger to winged asphalt sprint car competition. He is a former King of the Wing and Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion. He tied for the most pavement sprint car wins in the nation last season with eight victories.

The younger Hamilton is the son of former IndyCar Series competitor Davey Hamilton and grandson of 2023 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Ken Hamilton. Both were successful promotors in their own right.

It has been the dream of Hamilton Jr.’s to have a high paying winged asphalt sprint car race equal to its dirt counterparts, and he has now done just that. This will be his first attempt at promotion, and he enters the arena in a big way.

“I have been working on this event, believe it or not, for years” explained Hamilton Jr. “I know there is a few sprint car races that have their own “Crown Jewel” in their own right, but I grew up watching Turkey Night and hearing about the Copper World Classic. I just always wanted to see a modern era; all open wheel racing event happen. It is finally happening. I have put so much into making this event possible and I cannot thank everyone enough for helping make this happen. There are a lot of people behind the scenes, but most importantly, I must give thanks to my team Kirk Morgan Racing. They believed in my vision to be able to get to this point” concluded Hamilton Jr.

The format for the event hasn’t been finalized yet. But the Saturday night finale will pay $50,000 to win and $2500 to start the 26-car starting field from a total purse over $155,000. The event will be 360 or 410 restricted c.i. engine race.

Several prominent names have already thrown their names into the hat and intend to enter in this inaugural event. Drivers from nearly every winged pavement sprint car series in the country and Canada are expected to compete.

In addition to winged sprint cars and national midgets, other open wheel divisions will be announced later.

For additional details including total purse and event entry information please visit the Open Wheel Showdown Facebook page.