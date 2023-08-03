Louis Morosco Memorial at Muskingum County Next for FAST

By Aaron Fry

In 1939, veteran racer Louis Morosco purchased land north of Zanesville, Ohio to build his own race track. The quarter mile Zanesville Speedway oval opened in 1940 running roadsters. Morosco would go on to become one of the longest running promoters of an Ohio race track as it was enlarged, then paved, then taken back to dirt, racing through 1981. In 1982, the track was purchased by Ron Moran, who leveled the facility and built what we know today as Muskingum County Speedway. Today, Ron’s son Donnie and his grandson, Tristan, promote the 3/8 mile dirt oval.

This Saturday night, the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour and the Moran family are proud to honor Lou and his contribution to Ohio’s motorsports history as both a race driver and race promoter. Rain forced the postponement a year ago, but this year the race will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start for the winged 410 sprint cars. This will mark the second ever appearance for the tour at Muskingum. Last season, it was surprise visitor Buddy Kofoid picking up the 30-lap main event win.

Pennsylvania’s Brandon Spithaler will lead the FAST tour into town as the tour point leader, with Ohio’s Ricky Peterson and Floridian Danny Sams III giving chase. Jordan Ryan and Justin Clark complete a very tough top 5 in the standings. The rest of the top 10 includes Jeremy Weaver, Jack Sodeman Jr, Sean Rayhall, Mitch Harble and Trey Jacobs.

Pit gates will open at 2 pm on Saturday with main gates opening at 3. Driver meeting is set for 5:30 with hot laps at 6 and racing at 7. Adult general admission is $20 with kids 6-12 just $10 while 5 and under are free.

For competing teams, no mufflers are required. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and they will be available to rent for $5 from the FAST tour. RaceCeiver radios are required at all times cars are on the track. All cars must run flat top wings wioth maximum 2″ wickerbill. Tires must be 4 corner Hoosier tires. The rears must be 2022 or 2023 national spec winged tires. That includes the choice of H12 or D12A on the left rear and a choice of Medium, H15 or D15A on the right rear. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night.

Saturday’s payoff is as follows: 4000, 2000, 1000, 900, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 450, 440, 430, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Mad Tree Brewing and Wings Unlimited. Bonus awards for hard charger and hard luck will be provided by Indy Race Parts and All Star Performance. There are no membership fees or entry fees to race with FAST On Dirt.

We sincerely hope to see everyone Saturday night for what promises to be a great night of racing. If you can’t make it to the track, remember, nearly all FAST and BOSS events are live on TheCushion.com.