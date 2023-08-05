Butler Motor Speedway Rained Out Following Heat Races

QUINCY, Mi. (August 5, 2023) — The sprint car program at Butler Motor Speedway was rained out following the heat race events on Saturday night. The 410 sprint cars will have double features next Saturday night with the makeup from August 5th and the regularly scheduled feature.

Jett Mann was the fastest qualifier over the 16 car field with a lap of 13.417 seconds. Trey McGranahan and Thomas Schinderle won heat race events before rain settled over the Quincy, Michigan oval.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 19-Jett Mann, 13.417[3]

2. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.548[14]

3. 42-Boston Mead, 13.637[5]

4. 10JR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.684[11]

5. 27-Trey McGranahan, 13.785[4]

6. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.817[16]

7. 16B-Kyle Locke, 13.902[13]

8. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 13.918[7]

9. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.971[6]

10. 14Z-Max Guilford, 13.975[15]

11. 24-Levi Voyce, 14.259[12]

12. 87-Logan Easterday, 14.356[10]

13. 17S-Shelby Yeaples, 14.399[2]

14. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.608[8]

15. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.766[9]

DNS: 51-Mark Yearling, 14.766

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Trey McGranahan[2]

2. 42-Boston Mead[3]

3. 2X-Gage Etgen[5]

4. 24-Levi Voyce[6]

5. 19-Jett Mann[4]

6. 27K-Zac Broughman[8]

7. 17S-Shelby Yeaples[7]

8. 16B-Kyle Locke[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[2]

2. 16TH-Kevin Newton[1]

3. 14Z-Max Guilford[5]

4. 10BR-Jason Blonde[4]

5. 10JR-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]

6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[7]

7. 87-Logan Easterday[6]

8. 51-Mark Yearling[8]