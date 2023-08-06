Capitani Classic Rained Out

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2023) — The 12th Annual Avanti Windows And Doors Capitani Classic Presented By Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway was cancelled due to rain that started just after the racing program began on Sunday. After rain throughout the day Knoxville Raceway officials were able to get the track in raceable condition with 59 cars checking in for the event. Buddy Kofoid and Brian Brown were the fastest qualifiers in flight A and B with Brown setting the fastest overall time with a 15.791 seconds. James McFadden won the first heat race before the rain started coming down while the second heat race was on the track.

Tomorrow the Front Row Challenge takes place at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa featuring 410 and 305 sprint cars before the start of the 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s begins on Wednesday.

12th Annual Avanti Windows And Doors Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank

Knxoville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Qualifying Flight A

1. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 15.793[20]

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.852[30]

3. 2KS-Chase Randall, 15.856[3]

4. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 15.878[27]

5. 5-Daryn Pittman, 15.921[1]

6. 55T-McKenna Haase, 15.937[16]

7. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.961[7]

8. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 16.037[6]

9. 13-Justin Peck, 16.038[24]

10. 83-James McFadden, 16.043[26]

11. 12X-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.049[17]

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.053[13]

13. 52-Blake Hahn, 16.058[29]

14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.084[12]

15. 20-AJ Moeller, 16.087[23]

16. 5T-Ryan Timms, 16.120[11]

17. 35-Austin Bishop, 16.123[9]

18. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 16.132[8]

19. 71-Shane Stewart, 16.212[22]

20. 4-Chris Windom, 16.216[5]

21. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 16.279[2]

22. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.330[28]

23. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 16.343[4]

24. 19W-Trent Pigdon, 16.359[21]

25. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 16.379[14]

26. AU45-Rusty Hickman, 16.472[19]

27. 9H-Landon Hansen, 16.602[15]

28. 56-Joe Simbro, 16.692[10]

29. 22W-Aaron Werner, 16.990[25]

DNS: 67-Jonathan Hughes, 16.990

Qualifying Flight B

1. 21-Brian Brown, 15.719[21]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.773[2]

3. 39M-Justin Sanders, 15.786[10]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic, 15.854[3]

5. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.905[5]

6. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 15.938[23]

7. 1-Justin Henderson, 15.947[4]

8. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.024[15]

9. 2M-Davey Heskin, 16.086[6]

10. 11-Cory Eliason, 16.104[16]

11. 10-Scott Bogucki, 16.133[24]

12. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.145[19]

13. 19-Brent Marks, 16.198[27]

14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.201[1]

15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.247[26]

16. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 16.334[13]

17. 27B-Jake Bubak, 16.413[17]

18. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 16.471[28]

19. 44-Chris Martin, 16.474[22]

20. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.494[8]

21. 95-Matt Covington, 16.518[29]

22. 44P-Skylar Prochaska, 16.533[7]

23. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 16.568[25]

24. 70-Kraig Kinser, 16.606[12]

25. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.624[14]

26. 101-Cody Maroske, 16.754[18]

27. 105-Cody Ihlen, 16.991[11]

28. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 17.009[20]

DNS: 55-Kerry Madsen, 17.009

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 71-Shane Stewart[7]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[8]

8. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

9. 15JR-Cole Mincer[9]

10. 56-Joe Simbro[10]