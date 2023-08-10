T.J.’s Notebook From the 2023 Knoxville Nationals Opener: Randall Continues to Raise Profile with Second Place Finish

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2023) — Chase Randall has been touted as one of the rising stars in the sport of sprint car racing. Spending the 2023 season competing at Knoxville Raceway made that spotlight a little brighter by leading the 360 Sprint Car point standings and being chosen by TKS Motorsports for the 410 sprint car entry in June.

Wednesday night Randall raised his profile further going toe to toe with 11-time Knoxville Nationals winner Donny Schatz for the lead in a preliminary at the Knoxville Nationals. Randall, age 18 from Waco, Texas, was able to exchange the lead a couple of times before Schatz pulled away in the closing laps. Even by finishing second Randall secured himself sixth in Knoxville Nationals points and a likely spot in Saturday’s finale.

“It was rewarding for sure to see everything that we’ve been working for on the biggest stage now succeed, making all the right decisions,” said Randall at the post-race press conference. “It’s rewarding for me and a big confidence booster heading into the future and hopefully on Saturday. This race, was good for me and some key points that I can kind of learn from the future to make myself better.”

On a night where multiple veteran drivers that were expected to be racing near the front faltered, Randall avoided those pit falls. The biggest of which was transferring out of his heat race after starting in row two.

“It was definitely the heat race I feel like starting fourth,” Randall said about avoiding some of the issues others ran into trying to get through their heat races. “I got a good start and then put myself in a in a bad spot and fell back to fifth or sixth I think, and then having a charge back up to get the final transfer to kind of put us in position for the rest of our night. That was one of those key defining moments. We couldn’t be standing here without that.”

Randall was impressive running down Blake Hahn, who also was impressive by leading during the early stages of Wednesday’s feature during his first full season of 410 sprint car competition, catching him in slower traffic quickly before a red flag came out to spoil that opportunity, followed by passing Hahn immediately after the restart in turns three and four.

“I feel like I just kind of got into a good rhythm. It really helped me being in second moving around and finding some good lines that worked for me. The red really didn’t help me out at all because it bunched everybody up. I feel like that was I was right on Blake (Hahn) trying to make a move on him right when the red came out. That kind of disappointing for what happened but it’s just how it goes and came in runner up tonight.”

Randall was impressive while leading and was able to counter a couple of passes for the lead before Schatz drove away over the final three laps. It was an experience Randall hoped to gain knowledge from following the main event on Wednesday.

“Just kind of how to race and what to expect on the racetrack,” said Randall of what he might gain from the closing stages of Wednesday’s race. “I feel like when you’re sitting out front, you’re just kind of a sitting duck out there leading because you don’t really know where he is. I’ll learn from it and watch the watch the replay and see kind of what I can do better to set myself up better in the future on Saturday.”

Notes