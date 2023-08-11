Jake Swanson Wins at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (August 11, 2023) — Jake Swanson won the non-wing 410 sprint car feature Friday at Bloomington Speedway. Jordan Kinser, Geoff Ensign, Brandon Spencer, and Brayden Fox rounded out the top five.
Ethan Barrow won the winged 305 sprint car feature.
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, August 11, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]
2. 16B-Harley Burns[1]
3. 5T-Jake Swanson[3]
4. 3F-Geoff Ensign[4]
5. 36-Brady Short[6]
6. 75-Dustin Clark[5]
7. 9G-Dustin Griffitts[8]
8. 00-Austin Cory[7]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 04-Jordan Kinser[1]
2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]
3. 53-Brayden Fox[2]
4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]
5. 26C-Chance Crum[6]
6. 26-Matt Thompson[7]
7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[4]
DNS: 7-Nate Bell
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]
2. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]
3. 3F-Geoff Ensign[7]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]
5. 53-Brayden Fox[6]
6. 26-Matt Thompson[12]
7. 71B-Braxton Cummings[4]
8. 36-Brady Short[9]
9. 16B-Harley Burns[3]
10. 26C-Chance Crum[10]
11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[14]
12. 75-Dustin Clark[11]
13. 00-Austin Cory[15]
14. 34-Sterling Cling[8]
15. 9G-Dustin Griffitts[13]
DNS: 7-Nate Bell
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 23-John Paynter Jr[2]
2. 14-Ethan Barrow[3]
3. 5-Terry Arthur[1]
4. 3C-Ryan Tusing[5]
5. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[6]
6. 41M-Dirk McGuyer[7]
7. 13-Tyson Lady[8]
8. 36M-Barry Miller[9]
9. 83-Carson Dillion[4]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 21X-Andy Bradley[1]
2. 23J-Jordan Welch[2]
3. 39-Justin Mathews[3]
4. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[6]
5. 26-Keith Langley[5]
6. 81-Alan Brown[7]
7. 21A-Bradley Sterrett[4]
DNS: 45-Eric Perrott
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 14-Ethan Barrow[3]
2. 23-John Paynter Jr[2]
3. 39-Justin Mathews[6]
4. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[8]
5. 3C-Ryan Tusing[7]
6. 26-Keith Langley[10]
7. 5-Terry Arthur[5]
8. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[9]
9. 83-Carson Dillion[16]
10. 41M-Dirk McGuyer[11]
11. 45-Eric Perrott[17]
12. 36M-Barry Miller[15]
13. 81-Alan Brown[12]
14. 21X-Andy Bradley[1]
15. 21A-Bradley Sterrett[14]
16. 23J-Jordan Welch[4]
17. 13-Tyson Lady[13]