T.J.’s Takeaways from Thursday at the 2023 Knoxville Nationals

Macedo looks as on top of his game as he ever has been. We saw aggressive slide jobs, tremendous restarts, and able to hold at bay a surging Kyle Larson through multiple late race restarts for the sentimental victory, ringing everything the Jason Johnson Racing entry prepared by Phillip Dietz and crew had.

One could not write a better storybook ending unless Macedo was able to pull off the victory on Saturday. If the last half of the 50-lap finale comes down to multiple restarts look for Macedo to make ground as his car was taking off as good or better than anyone else this weekend.