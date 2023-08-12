Lynton Jeffrey Wins the C-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 12, 2023) – Lynton Jeffrey won the C-Main Saturday night during the 62nd Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Tim Kaeding and Jusin Sanders started on the front row for the 15-lap C-Main. Kaeding, Sanders, and Lynton Jeffrey were three wide for the lead on the opening lap with Sanders driving around the top to the lead on lap one.

Kaeding stumbled on the cushion coming off turn four on the first lap and allowed Jeffrey to drive into second. Further back Robbie Price and Shane Golobic traded the final transfer spot with Price able to retain the position on lap three.

Bill Balog made his presence felt getting by Golobic and closing on Price for the final transfer spot.

The race for the lead heated up with Jeffrey getting by Sanders for the lead, but the caution flag appeared before they could get to the start/finish line when Christopher Thram blew a left rear tire.

Jeffrey was able to get by Sanders after the restart for the lead. Further back in the field Balog was able to pass Price for the final transfer spot.

Jeffrey continued to drive away from the field for the victory. Sanders and Kaeding rounded out the podium. Balog was able to fend off a late surge by Golobic for the final transfer spot.

62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 12, 2023

C Main (15 Laps)

1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

2. 39M-Justin Sanders[2]

3. 3-Tim Kaeding[1]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]

6. 7S-Robbie Price[6]

7. 18T-Tanner Holmes[11]

8. 4CW-Chris Windom[4]

9. 1K-Kelby Watt[15]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[12]

11. 1X-Jake Bubak[17]

12. 12X-Ayrton Gennetten[10]

13. 5C-Dylan Cisney[5]

14. 25-Lachlan McHugh

15. 6B-Clint Garner[13]

16. 35-Zach Hampton

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[19]

18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[18]

19. 24H-Kade Higday

20. 70-Kraig Kinser

21. 1C-Brenham Crouch[16]

22. 42-Sye Lynch[9]

23. 24T-Christopher Thram[14]

24. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier

(First four drivers transferred to the B-Main)