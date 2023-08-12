McHugh Wins the D-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 12, 2023) – Lachlan McHugh won the D-Main Saturday during the 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s at Knoxville Raceway. McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, led all 12 laps in route to the victory.

Harli White and Lachlan McHugh started on the front row for the 12 lap D-Main. McHugh took the lead with White and Higday in pursuit. Behind them Mark Dobmeier, Noah Gass, Zach Hampton, and Cap Henry diced for the final pair of transfer spots.

The caution flag appeared at the halfway point for Jordan Goldesberry, who transferred from the E-Main, slowing in turns three and four. Goldesberry was pushed back to the pit area and did not make the restart.

McHugh pulled away while the race for the final transfer spot intensified with Zach Hampton driving by Noah Gass to take the spot in turns one and two.

Just after McHugh took the white flag, the red flag appeared for a flip on the front stretch by Matt Covington. Covington was awake and talking to the safety crew and was transported to a local area hospital.

During the red flag Gass, who was running in sixth spot, was disqualified for losing a muffler during the race. Harli White’s car also went off on the wrecker, putting Kraig Kinser into the final transfer spot for the restart.

McHugh pulled away during the final restart while Hampton picked up a pair of spots during the green/white/checkered finish to claim the runner up position. Kade Higday, Mark Dobmeier, and Kinser transferred to the C-Main.

62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 12, 2023

D Main (12 Laps)

1. 25-Lachlan McHugh[2]

2. 35-Zach Hampton[7]

3. 24H-Kade Higday[4]

4. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[6]

5. 70-Kraig Kinser[9]

6. 10V-Cap Henry[8]

7. 21T-Cole Macedo[11]

8. 101-Kalib Henry[10]

9. 16-Brooke Tatnell[16]

10. 1M-Don Droud Jr[12]

11. 45-Rusty Hickman[20]

12. 17X-Terry McCarl[15]

13. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[18]

14. 44P-Skylar Prochaska[17]

15. 55T-McKenna Haase[13]

16. 2KK-Kevin Ingle[23]

17. 1A-Chase Dietz[22]

18. 11N-Harli White[1]

19. 35B-Austin Bishop[19]

20. 95-Matt Covington[14]

21. 20-AJ Moeller[21]

22. 50YR-JJ Hickle[5]

23. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[24]

24. (DQ) 20G-Noah Gass[3]

(First five finishers transferred to the C-main)