Borden and Marks Win Twin Features at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (August 19, 2023) — Devon Borden and Brent Marks won the Twin-25 features during the Living Legends Dream Race Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Borden used a daring last lap, last corner pass of Lance Dewease to capture the first 25-lap main event. Justin Peck, Logan Wagner, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.
Marks won the second feature, holding off a charging Danny Dietrich for the win. Dylan Cisney, Dewease, and Blane Heimbach rounded out the top five.
Living Legends Dream Race
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 19, 2023
A-Main #1:
1. 23-Devon Borden
2. 39M-Lance Dewease
3. 13-Justin Peck
4. 69K-Logan Wagner
5. 19-Brent Marks
6. 12-Blane Heimbach
7. 5-Dylan Cisney
8. 48-Danny Dietrich
9. 33-Gerard McIntyre
10. 55-Mike Wagner
11. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg
12. 11-TJ Stutts
13. 33W-Michael Walter II
14. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
15. 45-Jeff Halligan
16. 20-Ryan Taylor
17. 47K-Kody Lehman
18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
19. 35B-Austin Bishop
20. 29-Dan Shetler
21. 0-Rick Lafferty
22. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer
23. 35-Jason Shultz
24. 95-Garrett Bard
A-Main #2:
1. 19-Brent Marks
2. 48-Danny Dietrich
3. 5-Dylan Cisney
4. 39M-Lance Dewease
5. 12-Blane Heimbach
6. 69K-Logan Wagner
7. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg
8. 33-Gerard McIntyre
9. 55-Mike Wagner
10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
11. 13-Justin Peck
12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
13. 11-TJ Stutts
14. 0-Rick Lafferty
15. 35B-Austin Bishop
16. 35-Jason Shultz
17. 20-Ryan Taylor
18. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer
19. 29-Dan Shetler
20. 95-Garrett Bard
21. 33W-Michael Walter II
22. 23-Devon Borden
23. 47K-Kody Lehman
24. 45-Jeff Halligan