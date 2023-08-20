Borden and Marks Win Twin Features at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (August 19, 2023) — Devon Borden and Brent Marks won the Twin-25 features during the Living Legends Dream Race Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Borden used a daring last lap, last corner pass of Lance Dewease to capture the first 25-lap main event. Justin Peck, Logan Wagner, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.

Marks won the second feature, holding off a charging Danny Dietrich for the win. Dylan Cisney, Dewease, and Blane Heimbach rounded out the top five.

Living Legends Dream Race

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 19, 2023

A-Main #1:

1. 23-Devon Borden

2. 39M-Lance Dewease

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 69K-Logan Wagner

5. 19-Brent Marks

6. 12-Blane Heimbach

7. 5-Dylan Cisney

8. 48-Danny Dietrich

9. 33-Gerard McIntyre

10. 55-Mike Wagner

11. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg

12. 11-TJ Stutts

13. 33W-Michael Walter II

14. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

15. 45-Jeff Halligan

16. 20-Ryan Taylor

17. 47K-Kody Lehman

18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

19. 35B-Austin Bishop

20. 29-Dan Shetler

21. 0-Rick Lafferty

22. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer

23. 35-Jason Shultz

24. 95-Garrett Bard

A-Main #2:

1. 19-Brent Marks

2. 48-Danny Dietrich

3. 5-Dylan Cisney

4. 39M-Lance Dewease

5. 12-Blane Heimbach

6. 69K-Logan Wagner

7. 1-Hunter Schuerenberg

8. 33-Gerard McIntyre

9. 55-Mike Wagner

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

11. 13-Justin Peck

12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

13. 11-TJ Stutts

14. 0-Rick Lafferty

15. 35B-Austin Bishop

16. 35-Jason Shultz

17. 20-Ryan Taylor

18. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer

19. 29-Dan Shetler

20. 95-Garrett Bard

21. 33W-Michael Walter II

22. 23-Devon Borden

23. 47K-Kody Lehman

24. 45-Jeff Halligan