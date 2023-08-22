Dominic Scelzi Wins at Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, OR. (August 21, 2023) — Dominic Scelzi kicked off Northwest Speedweek by winning the feature event Monday night at Cottage Grove Speedway with the Northwest Sprint Tour. Scelzi, from Fresno, California, started on the pole and drove to his ninth feature victory of the 2023 season. Logan Forler, Kelly Miller, Landon Brooks, and Tyler Thompson rounded out the top five.
Western Sprint Tour
Cottage Grove Speedway
Cottage Grove, Oregon
Monday, August 21, 2023
Qualifying
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 10.943[11]
2. 94-Landon Brooks, 11.060[1]
3. 2L-Logan Forler, 11.067[17]
4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.097[4]
5. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 11.133[6]
6. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.142[5]
7. 75-Tony Gomes, 11.156[12]
8. 7-Tyler Thompson, 11.180[22]
9. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 11.183[2]
10. 28-Chase Johnson, 11.242[19]
11. 29-Willie Croft, 11.244[8]
12. 12S-Steven Snawder, 11.289[21]
13. 33-Kyle Alberding, 11.322[9]
14. 12-Jarrett Soares, 11.335[3]
15. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 11.349[7]
16. 88-Austin Torgerson, 11.362[18]
17. 21H-Shane Hopkins, 11.405[10]
18. 1K-Kinzer Cox, 11.449[23]
19. 25S-Seth Standley, 11.519[16]
20. 54S-Drake Standley, 11.686[20]
21. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 11.700[14]
22. 11S-Steel Powell, 11.784[13]
23. 34R-TJ Richman, 12.206[15]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[6]
2. 88-Austin Torgerson[1]
3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]
4. 75-Tony Gomes[4]
5. 28-Chase Johnson[3]
6. 33-Kyle Alberding[2]
7. 25S-Seth Standley[7]
8. 11S-Steel Powell[8]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 21H-Shane Hopkins[1]
2. 7-Tyler Thompson[4]
3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]
4. 94-Landon Brooks[6]
5. 29-Willie Croft[3]
6. 12-Jarrett Soares[2]
7. 34R-TJ Richman[8]
8. 54S-Drake Standley[7]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 21W-Josh Wiesz[2]
2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[4]
3. 2L-Logan Forler[6]
4. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]
5. 1K-Kinzer Cox[1]
6. 12S-Steven Snawder[3]
7. 7W-Dennis Scherer[7]
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]
2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]
3. 94-Landon Brooks[3]
4. 2L-Logan Forler[4]
5. 7-Tyler Thompson[5]
6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[6]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 1K-Kinzer Cox[2]
2. 12-Jarrett Soares[1]
3. 25S-Seth Standley[3]
4. 7W-Dennis Scherer[4]
5. 11S-Steel Powell[7]
6. 54S-Drake Standley[5]
7. 34R-TJ Richman[6]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]
2. 2L-Logan Forler[4]
3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[6]
4. 94-Landon Brooks[3]
5. 7-Tyler Thompson[5]
6. 29-Willie Croft[14]
7. 12S-Steven Snawder[15]
8. 75-Tony Gomes[10]
9. 02-Ashton Torgerson[7]
10. 1K-Kinzer Cox[17]
11. 21H-Shane Hopkins[11]
12. 88-Austin Torgerson[12]
13. 33-Kyle Alberding[16]
14. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]
15. 7W-Dennis Scherer[20]
16. 12-Jarrett Soares[18]
17. 21W-Josh Wiesz[9]
18. 28-Chase Johnson[13]
19. 25S-Seth Standley[19]
20. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]