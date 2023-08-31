National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car Hits the West Coast!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 30, 2023 – The Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has arrived at Skagit Speedway in time for the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals in Burlington, Washington! The events will be run Thursday, August 31 through Saturday, September 2.

Museum volunteers Doug and Madison Fry will be in attendance with the sprint car, selling sweepstakes tickets. They will continue on to the World of Outlaws event at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington on Monday, September 4, and the Gold Cup Pacific Cup and Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, Wednesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 9.

Be sure and stop by the booth, to see the car and visit with Doug and Madison! This is the fifteenth car that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has conducted a giveaway for, and by the time it is handed out December 23, 2024, the museum will have held this program for 30 years!

“We have so many to thank for this program,” said Executive Director, Bob Baker. “Heading the list are Al Parker at Parker Engines and Carla Stewart, who is our contact with Triple X Chassis. We couldn’t do this without the help of all the manufacturers that donate their parts and time.”

Tickets for the Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa are available for purchase!

You can visit www.WinASprintCar.com now and purchase tickets to win this brand-new Triple X Chassis sprint car powered by a Al Parker Engines 410!

We’d like to thank the sponsors who have made our Sweepstakes Sprint Car giveaway a possibility: Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Sage Fruit, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FW Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Trend, Cometic, Tachman and Design Studio 66.

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.