NORTHERN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS WEEKEND APPROACHING QUICKLY

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 5, 2023) – The 19th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend at Ohsweken Speedway is quickly approaching, and preparations are well underway for the track’s signature event. Speedway officials are also pleased to announce that the Mini Stocks and Thunder Stocks will join the Northern Crate Nationals racing card on Friday, September 15!

#NSCN2023

The 2023 Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 14, while racing will commence Friday, September 15 with the 2nd Running of the Northern Crate Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety, and finish with the 19th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety and Arrow Express on Saturday, September 16.

The Saturday night 360 Sprint Car purse will pay $10,000 CAD to the winner and a minimum of $1,000 CAD to start the 35 lap A-Feature, along with many other cash awards. Entries are already coming in for the big event, which will include teams from the Southern Ontario Sprints, Empire Super Sprints, Ohsweken’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, and more.

The GM 602 crate engine-powered Sprint Cars of the Action Sprint Tour headline the Friday night action, with a $5,000 winner’s cheque on the line. Friday’s event will also include Twin 15’s for the 360 Sprint Cars; the winners of each Twin 15 will receive $1,000 and be guaranteed starters for Saturday’s 35 lap A-Main. As if that weren’t enough action, the popular Mini Stocks and Thunder Stocks will run on Friday, September 15 as well!

NSCN Test & Tune Night on Thursday, September 14 is open to all divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2023. Hot laps will start at 6:30pm, and pit admission is $20.

Early Bird Pre-Entry Deadline – September 8, 2023

Registration is now open for both Sprint Car divisions competing at Ohsweken on Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend. Entries filed by September 8 will be entered into a draw with two prizes on the line; the winner receive a brand new right rear tire, and second prize is $250 CAD. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/nscn-competitors-info/ to file your pre-entry.

Northern Sprint Car Nationals Tickets and Camping Available Now!

The best Sprint Car racers from the Northeast region and beyond will converge on Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16 for the Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend. Tickets and reserved campsites for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale online at www.ohswekenspeedway.com or by phone at 519-717-0023. DIRECT TICKET & CAMPING LINK: https://www.showpass.com/o/ohsweken-speedway/

ONLINE WAIVER

Complete the online PIT WAIVER prior to attending and save time at the Pit Gate: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/cpuby

Northern Sprint Car Nationals History

The Northern Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Southern Ontario Sprints, and Ohsweken Speedway’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division, plus more teams and drivers from all over Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Northern Sprint Car Nationals – Winners List

2005 Kenny Jacobs – Holmesville, Ohio, USA

2006 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2007 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2008 Wayne Johnson – Mustang, Oklahoma, USA

2009 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2010 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2011 Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, Texas, USA

2012 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2013 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2014 Jessica Zemken – Sprakers, New York, USA

2015 Bryan Howland – Auburn, New York, USA

2016 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2017 Carson Macedo – Lemoore, California, USA

2018 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2019 Scott Kreutter – Cheektowaga, New York, USA

2022 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario, Canada

2022 Paulie Colagiovanni – Cicero, New York, USA

2022 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario, Canada

2023 ???

Northern Crate Nationals – Winners List

2022 Mike Bowman – St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada

2023 ???

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

