PORT ROYAL, PA (September 9, 2023) — The Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 scheduled for Saturday was postponed after qualifications due to heavy rain showers. Port Royal and All Star officials will announce more information on Sunday morning on 8:00 A.M.

Aaron Reutzel was the fastest overall qualifier with a lap of 16.714 seconds before the rains hit.