Henry takes Fremont win and AFCS title

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cap Henry put an exclamation point on his second championship of All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group, leading all 30 laps for a $5,000 payday at Fremont Speedway Saturday, Sept. 9.

The previous night the Republic, Ohio driver scored his second Attica Raceway Park 410 sprint title as he now closes the gap to possibly also win the Fremont Speedway division championship. Henry survived a late race caution Saturday on Baumann Auto Group Night to earn his fifth victory of the season at Fremont, his 10th overall feature win of 2023. It is his 17th career Fremont win.

“Honestly this is incredible. I couldn’t have imagined this when Jeff (Ward) and Gary (Griffith) agreed to hire us in the off-season. You always want to win races and that’s what motivates me. We had a really good 2020 (won Attica and AFCS championships) and I just wanted to prove we could do that again. Zack and Gary and Chris and Chad and Jeff…so proud of everyone involved in this. To come out here and win this many races….it takes a really good team and I’m so proud of my guys. I’m so proud of our families. The wives and girlfriends give up something so that we can do this,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont backed No. 33W.

John Ivy, a former 410, 305 and dirt truck champion at Fremont, has been knocking on the door as of late for a feature win. Ivy led all 25 laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main to claim his 61st career win at the track. It wasn’t easy as Kasey Ziebold pressure Ivy in lapped traffic until a caution flew with just two laps to go. Ivy sits fifth on the track’s all-time win list

.

“It’s been a couple of years since we won here. This takes a whole bunch of weight off our backs. I still think I can do it but we haven’t showed that the last few years so we figured we would take a step back and see if we could at least be competitive again and have some fun. We’ve been slowly picking away at it and getting consistent. Charlie has come on board and Andy has been doing a great job and my brother and Ronnie. They haven’t given up on me so I can’t give up on them,” said Ivy beside his C&N Construction Supplies, Atkinson Farm, Pub 400, Fox Painting, Sonny’s Machine & Welding, Kistler Racing Products, Level Performance, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Level Utilities, SC Atkinson Farms, MRE of Ohio, Welty Financial Services, Dave Story Equipment & Repair, Napa of Bryan, Minich Installations backed No. 49i.

Paul Weaver seemed to have the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales locked up with 10 laps to go as he was running third. But, Weaver had a tire going down and his top wing collapsed but the Fremont, Ohio driver was able to hold on for a 20th place finish and edged Jamie Miller by a mere six points for his fourth straight AFCS championship.

“The bolts fell out of the wing. I knew I had a tire going down but I didn’t know about the wing. The harder I ran to try and keep air in the tire, the worst it got. This helps pay the bills at the end of the year. I have to thank Daniel and my wife, Bob Hampshire, Steve Brown and all my sponsors. If it wasn’t for all of them I couldn’t do this,” said Weaver.

Miller survived a last lap mechanical issue with his dirt truck to claim his third Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main of 2023. Miller now has 43 career wins at Fremont.

“The thing broke on the last lap. I lost all my brakes and it didn’t want to turn….don’t know how I could win,” said Miller of his Jamie Miller Trucking, Fostoria Mod Shop backed No. 4M.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16 for the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions. The dirt trucks will be in action as well on Friday and the 305 sprints will be on the racing card for Saturday.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 15.408; 2.33w-Cap Henry, 15.431; 3.2+-Brian Smith, 15.578; 4.23-Cale Thomas, 15.677; 5.21-Larry Kingseed, 15.756; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 15.788; 7.15C-Chris Andrews, 15.822; 8.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.841; 9.15k-Creed Kemenah, 15.879; 10.35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.885; 11.32-Bryce Lucius, 15.966; 12.99-Skylar Gee, 15.979; 13.5E-Bobby Elliot, 16.023; 14.1-Nate Dussel, 16.035; 15.29-Zeth Sabo, 16.043; 16.22M-Dan McCarron, 16.086; 17.5-Byron Reed, 16.110; 18.35H-Zach Hampton, 16.172; 19.49X-Tim Schaffer, 16.233; 20.68G-Tyler Gunn, 16.251; 21.4-Josh Turner, 16.255; 22.75-Jerry Dahms, 16.262; 23.W20-Greg Wilson, 16.265; 24.12-Brian Lay, 16.283; 25.88-Jimmy McCune, 16.397; 26.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 16.405; 27.19-Trey Jacobs, 16.584; 28.6J-Jonah Aumend, 16.777; 29.98-Robert Robenalt, 53.647;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed[2] ; 3. 33w-Cap Henry[4] ; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[7] ; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 7. 35H-Zach Hampton[5] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Tim Schaffer[1] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 4. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliot[4] ; 7. 4-Josh Turner[5] ; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[2] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[3] ; 5. 19-Trey Jacobs[6] ; 6. 12-Brian Lay[5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 4. 15k-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[6] ; 7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1] ; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 19-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[8] ; 6. 35H-Zach Hampton[9] ; 7. 4-Josh Turner[10] ; 8. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 9. 12-Brian Lay[7] ; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliot[6] ; 11. 88-Jimmy McCune[13] ; 12. 6J-Jonah Aumend[11] ; 13. 98-Robert Robenalt[12]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed[1] ; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[17] ; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[6] ; 5. 49X-Tim Schaffer[5] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[11] ; 7. 5-Byron Reed[8] ; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[19] ; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[10] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 11. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 12. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[7] ; 13. 35H-Zach Hampton[22] ; 14. 23-Cale Thomas[13] ; 15. 19-Trey Jacobs[20] ; 16. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18] ; 17. 16-DJ Foos[9] ; 18. 15k-Creed Kemenah[16] ; 19. 22M-Dan McCarron[21] ; 20. 75-Jerry Dahms[14] ; 21. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 22. 29-Zeth Sabo[12]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.61-Tyler Shullick, 15.696; 2.1W-Paul Weaver, 15.944; 3.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.988; 4.16-Lee Sommers, 16.034; 5.4x-Dustin Stoup, 16.038; 6.26-Jamie Miller, 16.151; 7.7M-Brandon Moore, 16.157; 8.5-Kody Brewer, 16.223; 9.49I-John Ivy, 16.237; 10.0-Bradley Bateson, 16.339; 11.9R-Logan Riehl, 16.362; 12.28-Shawn Valenti, 16.395; 13.2-Brenden Torok, 16.486; 14.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 16.491; 15.11TS-Tate Schiets, 16.530; 16.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 16.559; 17.51M-Haldon Miller, 16.584; 18.3M-Logan Mongeau, 16.688; 19.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 16.700; 20.78-Austin Black , 16.761; 21.4K-Blayne Keckler, 16.770; 22.34-Chris Verda, 16.950; 23.63-Randy Ruble, 17.179; 24.1S-James Saam, 17.815; 25.22-Justin Lusk, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 3. 4x-Dustin Stoup[3] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 8. 34-Chris Verda[8] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5] ; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[8] ; 7. 4K-Blayne Keckler[7] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 4. 16-Lee Sommers[4] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7] ; 6. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[6] ; 8. 22-Justin Lusk[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 5. 4x-Dustin Stoup[9] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[3] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[12] ; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[15] ; 9. 16-Lee Sommers[4] ; 10. 28-Shawn Valenti[11] ; 11. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[18] ; 12. 9R-Logan Riehl[14] ; 13. 2-Brenden Torok[7] ; 14. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[16] ; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[13] ; 16. 61-Tyler Shullick[6] ; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller[19] ; 18. 63-Randy Ruble[17] ; 19. 78-Austin Black [23] ; 20. 1W-Paul Weaver[8] ; 21. 4K-Blayne Keckler[20] ; 22. 22-Justin Lusk[24] ; 23. 11TS-Tate Schiets[21] ; 24. 34-Chris Verda[22]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 18.432; 2.36m-Cory McCaughey, 18.776; 3.28-Cody Laird, 18.783; 4.26-Kyle Lagrou, 18.859; 5.25-Jeff Babcock, 18.883; 6.7X-Dana Frey, 18.896; 7.4M-Jamie Miller, 18.948; 8.17x-Dustin Keegan, 19.001; 9.44X-Jim Holcomb, 19.462; 10.9-Curt Inks, 19.478; 11.23m-Brad Mitten, 19.494; 12.3b-Kaydin Bailey, 19.599; 13.33-Brian Arnold, 19.620; 14.4x-Keith Sorg, 19.643; 15.34-Todd Warnick, 19.700; 16.1-Scott Milligan, 19.705; 17.99-Eric Potridge, 19.726; 18.51-David Bankey, 19.773; 19.8KB-Kent Brewer, 19.790; 20.69-Jeff Warnick, 20.151; 21.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 20.230; 22.83-Butch Latte, 20.423; 23.20-Anthony Parker, 20.798; 24.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 20.845; 25.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 21.218; 26.7b-Shawn Valenti, 25.685; 27.10b-Adam Lance, 99.997; 28.57MS-Mason Stull, 99.998; 29.3-Devan McEwan, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 4x-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[4] ; 3. 7b-Shawn Valenti[10] ; 4. 69-Jeff Warnick[6] ; 5. 83-Butch Latte[8] ; 6. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 7. 23m-Brad Mitten[3] ; 8. 51-David Bankey[1] ; 9. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[9] ; 10. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[3] ; 2. 28-Cody Laird[4] ; 3. 9-Curt Inks[1] ; 4. 33-Brian Arnold[6] ; 5. 99-Eric Potridge[8] ; 6. 1-Scott Milligan[7] ; 7. 44X-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 8. 10b-Adam Lance[9] ; 9. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[5] ; 10. 57MS-Mason Stull[10]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2] ; 3. 36m-Cory McCaughey[3] ; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[6] ; 5. 17x-Dustin Keegan[5] ; 6. 3-Devan McEwan[9] ; 7. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[8] ; 8. 20-Anthony Parker[7] ; 9. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 1-Scott Milligan[2] ; 2. 23m-Brad Mitten[4] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1] ; 4. 3-Devan McEwan[3] ; 5. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[6] ; 6. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[11] ; 7. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[10] ; 8. 20-Anthony Parker[9] ; 9. 57MS-Mason Stull[13]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 25-Jeff Babcock[7] ; 3. 36m-Cory McCaughey[3] ; 4. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 5. 28-Cody Laird[8] ; 6. 7X-Dana Frey[2] ; 7. 26-Kyle Lagrou[6] ; 8. 4x-Keith Sorg[5] ; 9. 9-Curt Inks[10] ; 10. 69-Jeff Warnick[11] ; 11. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[20] ; 12. 8KB-Kent Brewer[18] ; 13. 34-Todd Warnick[13] ; 14. 1-Scott Milligan[16] ; 15. 99-Eric Potridge[15] ; 16. 3-Devan McEwan[19] ; 17. 23m-Brad Mitten[17] ; 18. 7b-Shawn Valenti[9] ; 19. 33-Brian Arnold[12] ; 20. 83-Butch Latte[14]