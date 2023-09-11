Sewell captures 3rd OCRS victory at Caney Valley Speedway

By John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (September 9, 2023) – Alex Sewell has run a hit and miss schedule with the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars this season, but when he shows it is not unusual to find him in the winners circle.

Saturday Sewell showed up at Caney Valley Speedway and came away with his third victory of the season in eight shows.

Sewell jumped into the early lead on the Caney quarter-mile and went the distance for his 17th career victory. Johnny Kent gave chase but finished 0.958 seconds behind Sewell in second. Zach Chappell, who won with OCRS at Caney on July 29, was third followed by Fred Mattox and Casey Wills rounding out the top five respectively.

The next event on the schedule is the $3,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start AmeriFlex Challenge VIII at Salina Highbanks Speedway on September 30.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

September 9, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[1]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 6. 5$-Danny Smith[5]; 7. 55W-Danny Wood[9]; 8. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[14]; 9. 17E-Blake Edwards[10]; 10. 5-Joe Bob Lee[16]; 11. 1T-Joshua Tyre[13]; 12. 81-Jon Freeman[20]; 13. 17S-Baron Silva[12]; 14. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[18]; 15. 22RL-Gage Laney[17]; 16. 22C-Alex DeCamp[6]; 17. 38-Jimmy Forrester[19]; 18. 938-Bradley Fezard[11]; 19. 88-Terry Easum[15]; 20. 9-Emilio Hoover[4]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[3]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[1]; 3. 22RL-Gage Laney[5]; 4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 5. 38-Jimmy Forrester[8]; 6. 81-Jon Freeman[2]; 7. 15-Brody Brown[10]; 8. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[11]; 9. 30X-Larry Bratti[6]; 10. 22T-Frank Taft[7]; 11. 2L-Brandon Leland[9]; 12. 12M-Mitchell Barros[13]; 13. 7-Mike Deal[12]; 14. 69-Greg York[14]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[3]; 3. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[2]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]; 5. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[4]; 7. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Alex DeCamp[7]; 2. 9-Emilio Hoover[2]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[3]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[6]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft[1]; 6. 2L-Brandon Leland[4]; 7. 7-Mike Deal[5]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[5]; 3. 81-Jon Freeman[1]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 5. 22RL-Gage Laney[4]; 6. 30X-Larry Bratti[7]; 7. 69-Greg York[2]

DSO Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 2. 55W-Danny Wood[2]; 3. 1T-Joshua Tyre[3]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 5. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[6]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[4]; 7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[5]

Lap Leaders: Alex Sewell 1-30

Margin of Victory: 0.958

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Taylor Velasquez +6

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark

07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell

08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent

08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith

09/09 – Caney Valley Speedway, Alex Sewell

Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 1614; 2. Danny Wood, 1585; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1558; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1485; 5. Zach Chappell, 1377; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1215; 7. Rees Moran 1150; 8. Fred Mattox, 1086; 9. Alex DeCamp, 967; 10. Terry Easum, 917.