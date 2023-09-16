Bubak Slides by Marin Late to Win Friday at Wheatland

From Bryan Hulbert
WHEATLAND, MO (September 15, 2023) — Finding the line with three laps to run Friday night, Jake Bubak slipped by Jason Martin for Friday’s preliminary win at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The 23rd driver to score an ASCS National win at Lucas Oil Speedway in 43 visits; the win is Bubak’s second with the tour in 2023 and third overall.
“We obviously didn’t have anything for Jason there before the rubber came in. Their car was so good in the slick, but that’s the fortunate part about running second. I could smell it before the last yellow, and I just cheated my entry on both ends until it stuck, so I went in there a little harder the next time and was able to clear him,” stated Bubak of the pass on Martin.
Taking off with the lead at the start, Jason Martin quickly put distance on the field as Bubak slipped into second on the start. Working traffic, the race came under caution on Lap 12 as a slower car spun as the lead pack worked by, collecting Wayne Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Ayrton Gennetten, and Matt Covington, who had all been battling in and around the top five. Everyone was able to restart.
Pulling away again on the restart, one more caution on Lap 17 presented a shot for the No. 1x, but it would be in the closing laps that the No. 1x gained ground. Sweeping into the middle groove as Martin ran the rim with five to go, Jake finally pulled inside the No. 36 through the first and second turns to take the point with three laps to go and secured the right of the front row in Saturday’s feature event.
Jason Martin held on for second and will start third on Saturday night. Rolling up from seventh, Sean McClelland crossed third, with Jace Park advancing from 12th to fourth. Transferring from a B-Feature, Miles Paulus took the green from 17th and proceeded to make his way to fifth.
Jeffrey Newell, sixth, was followed by Hank Davis, who started 11th. Kyle Bellm crossed eighth, followed by Colton Hardy from 21st. Matt Covington completed the top ten.
Friday’s field included 45 drivers to bring the weekend total to 85. The Top 8 locked in drivers are Ryan Timms (210), Jake Bubak (207), Jason Martin (202), Blake Hahn (199), Jamie Ball (192), Sean McClelland (189), Jace Park (181), Garet Williamson (179). The rest of the field will drop into five LCQ events, taking the top two from each. Positions third through eighth go to twin B-Features, with the rest into C-Features.
Saturday’s event goes green at 6:35 P.M. (CDT).
The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.
Race Results:
ASCS National Tour/ASCS Warrior Region
Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial
Lucas Oil Speedway
Wheatland, Missouri
Friday, September 15, 2023
The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying
The Drivers Project Qualifying (3 Laps)
1. 122-Lane Warner, 13.689[4]
2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.765[2]
3. 1-Sean McClelland, 13.776[5]
4. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.786[9]
5. 83-Kurt Mueller, 13.901[1]
6. 18-Ryan Roberts, 14.194[6]
7. 12M-Greg Merritt, 14.214[8]
8. 9C-Tony Crank, 14.943[7]
DNS: 52D-Skyler Daly, 14.943
The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)
1. 36-Jason Martin, 13.545[8]
2. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.761[4]
3. 95-Matt Covington, 13.781[1]
4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 13.784[3]
5. 47-Dale Howard, 13.942[5]
6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 13.998[7]
7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 14.189[9]
8. 22M-Rees Moran, 14.211[2]
9. 33-Alan Zoutte, 14.968[6]
The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)
1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.825[2]
2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.877[3]
3. 187-Landon Crawley, 13.911[8]
4. 15D-Andrew Deal, 13.991[5]
5. 55-Chase Howard, 14.089[1]
6. 77-Jack Wagner, 14.136[6]
7. 4X-Brad Bowden, 14.355[4]
8. 4-Chase Richards, 14.651[7]
DNS: 96-Brandon Sampson, 14.651
The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)
1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 13.858[6]
2. 4M-Cameron Martin, 13.902[5]
3. 1H-Hank Davis, 13.989[3]
4. 87J-Jace Park, 14.018[4]
5. 938-Bradley Fezard, 14.090[7]
6. 74-Tucker Boulton, 14.347[8]
7. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.465[2]
8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, 14.548[1]
9. 32D-Daryn Langford, 14.548[9]
The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps)
1. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 14.052[4]
2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 14.295[1]
3. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 14.328[5]
4. 41H-Colton Hardy, 14.334[6]
5. 71B-Brady Baker, 14.357[2]
6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 14.473[3]
7. 21-Kameron Key, 14.493[8]
8. 16S-Steven Howell, 14.878[9]
9. 2X-Tony Rustad, 15.332[7]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Heat Race #Points advance to the A-Feature)
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]
2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]
3. 18-Ryan Roberts[6]
4. 97-Scotty Milan[1]
5. 122-Lane Warner[4]
6. 83-Kurt Mueller[5]
7. 9C-Tony Crank[8]
8. 12M-Greg Merritt[7]
9. 52D-Skyler Daly[9]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 36-Jason Martin[4]
2. 95-Matt Covington[2]
3. 47-Dale Howard[5]
4. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]
5. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]
6. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]
7. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]
8. 33-Alan Zoutte[9]
9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]
2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]
3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]
4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]
5. 187-Landon Crawley[2]
6. 4X-Brad Bowden[7]
7. 96-Brandon Sampson[9]
8. 4-Chase Richards[8]
9. 55-Chase Howard[5]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 87J-Jace Park[1]
2. 1H-Hank Davis[2]
3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]
4. 4M-Cameron Martin[3]
5. 74-Tucker Boulton[6]
6. 938-Bradley Fezard[5]
7. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]
8. 32D-Daryn Langford[9]
9. 22S-Slater Helt[7]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)
1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]
2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]
3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]
4. 41H-Colton Hardy[1]
5. 21-Kameron Key[7]
6. 71B-Brady Baker[5]
7. 16S-Steven Howell[8]
8. 37-Ayden Gatewood[2]
9. 2X-Tony Rustad[9]
BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance)
B-Main 1 (12 Laps)
1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]
2. 4X-Brad Bowden[4]
3. 41H-Colton Hardy[6]
4. 74-Tucker Boulton[3]
5. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]
6. 77-Jack Wagner[1]
7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]
8. 55-Chase Howard[14]
9. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]
10. 2X-Tony Rustad[12]
11. 9C-Tony Crank[9]
12. 4-Chase Richards[11]
13. 32D-Daryn Langford[10]
14. 22S-Slater Helt[13]
15. 52D-Skyler Daly[15]
B-Main 2 (12 Laps)
1. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]
2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]
3. 187-Landon Crawley[5]
4. 21-Kameron Key[2]
5. 16S-Steven Howell[8]
6. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]
7. 12M-Greg Merritt[11]
8. 22M-Rees Moran[12]
9. 37-Ayden Gatewood[13]
10. 83-Kurt Mueller[6]
11. 96-Brandon Sampson[14]
12. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]
13. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]
14. 71B-Brady Baker[7]
A-Feature
RacinDirtcom A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]
2. 36-Jason Martin[1]
3. 1-Sean McClelland[7]
4. 87J-Jace Park[12]
5. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]
6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[8]
7. 1H-Hank Davis[11]
8. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]
9. 41H-Colton Hardy[21]
10. 95-Matt Covington[10]
11. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[9]
12. 187-Landon Crawley[22]
13. 47-Dale Howard[14]
14. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]
15. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]
16. 18-Ryan Roberts[13]
17. 4X-Brad Bowden[19]
18. 122-Lane Warner[16]
19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]
20. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]
21. 4M-Cameron Martin[15]
22. 14-Jordon Mallett[20]
Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin 1-22; Jake Bubak 23-25
Hard Charger: Miles Paulus +12
Quick Time: Jason Martin 13.545-seconds (NTR)
High Point Driver: Jason Martin
Provisional(s): N/A
Event Points as of September 15, 2023
1. 5T-Ryan Timms-210
2. 1X-Jake Bubak-207
3. 36-Jason Martin-202
4. 52-Blake Hahn-199
5. 4W-Jamie Ball-192
6. 1-Sean McClelland-189
7. 87J-Jace Park-181
8. 12X-Garet Williamson-179
9. 3-Howard Moore-176
10. 9JR-Derek Hagar-175
11. 10C-Jeremy Campbell-173
12. 55B-Brandon Anderson-170
13. 98P-Miles Paulus-170
14. 1H-Hank Davis-170
15. 14E-Kyle Bellm-170
16. 12-Jeffrey Newell-164
17. 2C-Wayne Johnson-162
18. 95-Matt Covington-161
19. 19-Ayrton Gennetten-159
20. 51B-Joe B. Miller-158
21. 1K-Kelby Watt-157
22. 6-Christopher Townsend-156
23. 41H-Colton Hardy-155
24. 22K-Kaleb Johnson-154
25. 1JR-Steven Russell-152
26. 6Z-Zane DeVault-151
27. 20-Kelsey Ivy-148
28. 187-Landon Crawley-148
29. 14T-Tim Estenson-146
30. 47-Dale Howard-146
31. 10L-Landon Britt-145
32. 44-Chris Martin-142
33. 86-Timothy Smith-141
34. 122-Lane Warner-140
35. 15D-Andrew Deal-138
36. 7M-Chance Morton-137
37. 18-Ryan Roberts-137
38. 4M-Cameron Martin-137
39. 8M-Kade Morton-134
40. 14-Jordon Mallett-130
41. 23M-Lance Moss-129
42. 97-Scotty Milan-126
43. 8-Alex Sewell-126
44. 71-Channin Tankersley-125
45. 13-Elijah Gile-124
46. 4X-Brad Bowden-123
47. 79-Gage Montgomery-122
48. 2-Chase Porter-121
49. 77-Jack Wagner-121
50. 91-Michael Day-120
51. 74-Tucker Boulton-120
52. 938-Bradley Fezard-119
53. 21-Kameron Key-117
54. 91T-Tyler Thomas-116
55. 37-Ayden Gatewood-115
56. 41-Mackenzie Borchers-115
57. 83-Kurt Mueller-114
58. 14M-Randy Martin-114
59. 45X-Kyler Johnson-113
60. 44R-Ronny Howard-113
61. 7C-Chris Morgan-112
62. 2J-Zach Blurton-112
63. 1T-Joshua Tyre-111
64. 71B-Brady Baker-110
65. 1P-Curtis Evans-109
66. 16-Hannah Merritt-108
67. 7B-Ben Brown-107
68. 55-Chase Howard-107
69. 16S-Steven Howell-107
70. 9$-Kyle Clark-105
71. 12M-Greg Merritt-105
72. 18X-Nathan Ryun-103
73. 31-Casey Wills-102
74. 99D-Tucker Daly-102
75. 73-Samuel Wagner-101
76. 9C-Tony Crank-101
77. 57-Billy Butler-100
78. 22M-Rees Moran-98
79. 4-Chase Richards-97
80. 22S-Slater Helt-95
81. 33-Alan Zoutte-94
82. 32D-Daryn Langford-93
83. 2X-Tony Rustad-93
84. 96-Brandon Sampson-92
85. 52D-Skyler Daly-88