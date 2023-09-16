Bubak Slides by Marin Late to Win Friday at Wheatland

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, MO (September 15, 2023) — Finding the line with three laps to run Friday night, Jake Bubak slipped by Jason Martin for Friday’s preliminary win at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 23rd driver to score an ASCS National win at Lucas Oil Speedway in 43 visits; the win is Bubak’s second with the tour in 2023 and third overall.

“We obviously didn’t have anything for Jason there before the rubber came in. Their car was so good in the slick, but that’s the fortunate part about running second. I could smell it before the last yellow, and I just cheated my entry on both ends until it stuck, so I went in there a little harder the next time and was able to clear him,” stated Bubak of the pass on Martin.

Taking off with the lead at the start, Jason Martin quickly put distance on the field as Bubak slipped into second on the start. Working traffic, the race came under caution on Lap 12 as a slower car spun as the lead pack worked by, collecting Wayne Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Ayrton Gennetten, and Matt Covington, who had all been battling in and around the top five. Everyone was able to restart.

Pulling away again on the restart, one more caution on Lap 17 presented a shot for the No. 1x, but it would be in the closing laps that the No. 1x gained ground. Sweeping into the middle groove as Martin ran the rim with five to go, Jake finally pulled inside the No. 36 through the first and second turns to take the point with three laps to go and secured the right of the front row in Saturday’s feature event.

Jason Martin held on for second and will start third on Saturday night. Rolling up from seventh, Sean McClelland crossed third, with Jace Park advancing from 12th to fourth. Transferring from a B-Feature, Miles Paulus took the green from 17th and proceeded to make his way to fifth.

Jeffrey Newell, sixth, was followed by Hank Davis, who started 11th. Kyle Bellm crossed eighth, followed by Colton Hardy from 21st. Matt Covington completed the top ten.

Friday’s field included 45 drivers to bring the weekend total to 85. The Top 8 locked in drivers are Ryan Timms (210), Jake Bubak (207), Jason Martin (202), Blake Hahn (199), Jamie Ball (192), Sean McClelland (189), Jace Park (181), Garet Williamson (179). The rest of the field will drop into five LCQ events, taking the top two from each. Positions third through eighth go to twin B-Features, with the rest into C-Features.

Saturday’s event goes green at 6:35 P.M. (CDT).

Race Results:

ASCS National Tour/ASCS Warrior Region

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Friday, September 15, 2023

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 122-Lane Warner, 13.689[4]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.765[2]

3. 1-Sean McClelland, 13.776[5]

4. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.786[9]

5. 83-Kurt Mueller, 13.901[1]

6. 18-Ryan Roberts, 14.194[6]

7. 12M-Greg Merritt, 14.214[8]

8. 9C-Tony Crank, 14.943[7]

DNS: 52D-Skyler Daly, 14.943

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin, 13.545[8]

2. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.761[4]

3. 95-Matt Covington, 13.781[1]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 13.784[3]

5. 47-Dale Howard, 13.942[5]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 13.998[7]

7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 14.189[9]

8. 22M-Rees Moran, 14.211[2]

9. 33-Alan Zoutte, 14.968[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.825[2]

2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.877[3]

3. 187-Landon Crawley, 13.911[8]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal, 13.991[5]

5. 55-Chase Howard, 14.089[1]

6. 77-Jack Wagner, 14.136[6]

7. 4X-Brad Bowden, 14.355[4]

8. 4-Chase Richards, 14.651[7]

DNS: 96-Brandon Sampson, 14.651

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)

1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 13.858[6]

2. 4M-Cameron Martin, 13.902[5]

3. 1H-Hank Davis, 13.989[3]

4. 87J-Jace Park, 14.018[4]

5. 938-Bradley Fezard, 14.090[7]

6. 74-Tucker Boulton, 14.347[8]

7. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.465[2]

8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, 14.548[1]

9. 32D-Daryn Langford, 14.548[9]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 14.052[4]

2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 14.295[1]

3. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 14.328[5]

4. 41H-Colton Hardy, 14.334[6]

5. 71B-Brady Baker, 14.357[2]

6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 14.473[3]

7. 21-Kameron Key, 14.493[8]

8. 16S-Steven Howell, 14.878[9]

9. 2X-Tony Rustad, 15.332[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Heat Race #Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

3. 18-Ryan Roberts[6]

4. 97-Scotty Milan[1]

5. 122-Lane Warner[4]

6. 83-Kurt Mueller[5]

7. 9C-Tony Crank[8]

8. 12M-Greg Merritt[7]

9. 52D-Skyler Daly[9]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[4]

2. 95-Matt Covington[2]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]

5. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

7. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[9]

9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]

2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

5. 187-Landon Crawley[2]

6. 4X-Brad Bowden[7]

7. 96-Brandon Sampson[9]

8. 4-Chase Richards[8]

9. 55-Chase Howard[5]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 87J-Jace Park[1]

2. 1H-Hank Davis[2]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]

4. 4M-Cameron Martin[3]

5. 74-Tucker Boulton[6]

6. 938-Bradley Fezard[5]

7. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]

8. 32D-Daryn Langford[9]

9. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]

2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]

3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]

4. 41H-Colton Hardy[1]

5. 21-Kameron Key[7]

6. 71B-Brady Baker[5]

7. 16S-Steven Howell[8]

8. 37-Ayden Gatewood[2]

9. 2X-Tony Rustad[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance)

B-Main 1 (12 Laps)

1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]

2. 4X-Brad Bowden[4]

3. 41H-Colton Hardy[6]

4. 74-Tucker Boulton[3]

5. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]

6. 77-Jack Wagner[1]

7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]

8. 55-Chase Howard[14]

9. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]

10. 2X-Tony Rustad[12]

11. 9C-Tony Crank[9]

12. 4-Chase Richards[11]

13. 32D-Daryn Langford[10]

14. 22S-Slater Helt[13]

15. 52D-Skyler Daly[15]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

3. 187-Landon Crawley[5]

4. 21-Kameron Key[2]

5. 16S-Steven Howell[8]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]

7. 12M-Greg Merritt[11]

8. 22M-Rees Moran[12]

9. 37-Ayden Gatewood[13]

10. 83-Kurt Mueller[6]

11. 96-Brandon Sampson[14]

12. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]

13. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

14. 71B-Brady Baker[7]

A-Feature

RacinDirtcom A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]

2. 36-Jason Martin[1]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[7]

4. 87J-Jace Park[12]

5. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]

6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[8]

7. 1H-Hank Davis[11]

8. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]

9. 41H-Colton Hardy[21]

10. 95-Matt Covington[10]

11. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[9]

12. 187-Landon Crawley[22]

13. 47-Dale Howard[14]

14. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]

15. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]

16. 18-Ryan Roberts[13]

17. 4X-Brad Bowden[19]

18. 122-Lane Warner[16]

19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]

20. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]

21. 4M-Cameron Martin[15]

22. 14-Jordon Mallett[20]

Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin 1-22; Jake Bubak 23-25

Hard Charger: Miles Paulus +12

Quick Time: Jason Martin 13.545-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Jason Martin

Provisional(s): N/A

Event Points as of September 15, 2023

1. 5T-Ryan Timms-210

2. 1X-Jake Bubak-207

3. 36-Jason Martin-202

4. 52-Blake Hahn-199

5. 4W-Jamie Ball-192

6. 1-Sean McClelland-189

7. 87J-Jace Park-181

8. 12X-Garet Williamson-179

9. 3-Howard Moore-176

10. 9JR-Derek Hagar-175

11. 10C-Jeremy Campbell-173

12. 55B-Brandon Anderson-170

13. 98P-Miles Paulus-170

14. 1H-Hank Davis-170

15. 14E-Kyle Bellm-170

16. 12-Jeffrey Newell-164

17. 2C-Wayne Johnson-162

18. 95-Matt Covington-161

19. 19-Ayrton Gennetten-159

20. 51B-Joe B. Miller-158

21. 1K-Kelby Watt-157

22. 6-Christopher Townsend-156

23. 41H-Colton Hardy-155

24. 22K-Kaleb Johnson-154

25. 1JR-Steven Russell-152

26. 6Z-Zane DeVault-151

27. 20-Kelsey Ivy-148

28. 187-Landon Crawley-148

29. 14T-Tim Estenson-146

30. 47-Dale Howard-146

31. 10L-Landon Britt-145

32. 44-Chris Martin-142

33. 86-Timothy Smith-141

34. 122-Lane Warner-140

35. 15D-Andrew Deal-138

36. 7M-Chance Morton-137

37. 18-Ryan Roberts-137

38. 4M-Cameron Martin-137

39. 8M-Kade Morton-134

40. 14-Jordon Mallett-130

41. 23M-Lance Moss-129

42. 97-Scotty Milan-126

43. 8-Alex Sewell-126

44. 71-Channin Tankersley-125

45. 13-Elijah Gile-124

46. 4X-Brad Bowden-123

47. 79-Gage Montgomery-122

48. 2-Chase Porter-121

49. 77-Jack Wagner-121

50. 91-Michael Day-120

51. 74-Tucker Boulton-120

52. 938-Bradley Fezard-119

53. 21-Kameron Key-117

54. 91T-Tyler Thomas-116

55. 37-Ayden Gatewood-115

56. 41-Mackenzie Borchers-115

57. 83-Kurt Mueller-114

58. 14M-Randy Martin-114

59. 45X-Kyler Johnson-113

60. 44R-Ronny Howard-113

61. 7C-Chris Morgan-112

62. 2J-Zach Blurton-112

63. 1T-Joshua Tyre-111

64. 71B-Brady Baker-110

65. 1P-Curtis Evans-109

66. 16-Hannah Merritt-108

67. 7B-Ben Brown-107

68. 55-Chase Howard-107

69. 16S-Steven Howell-107

70. 9$-Kyle Clark-105

71. 12M-Greg Merritt-105

72. 18X-Nathan Ryun-103

73. 31-Casey Wills-102

74. 99D-Tucker Daly-102

75. 73-Samuel Wagner-101

76. 9C-Tony Crank-101

77. 57-Billy Butler-100

78. 22M-Rees Moran-98

79. 4-Chase Richards-97

80. 22S-Slater Helt-95

81. 33-Alan Zoutte-94

82. 32D-Daryn Langford-93

83. 2X-Tony Rustad-93

84. 96-Brandon Sampson-92

85. 52D-Skyler Daly-88