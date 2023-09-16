Schudy Wins POWRi Feature Friday at Wheatland

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (September 15, 2023) — Kory Schudy would establish a winning streak and capture the Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial Preliminary Night Two feature victory at Lucas Oil Speedway to notch his eleventh career feature win with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League by leading the final six laps of the twenty-five lap feature event.

Initial on-track actions would witness Xavier Doney start quickest in qualifying hot laps with a 14.764-second lap as Kory Schudy, Xavier Doney, Blake Vermillion, and Wesley Smith would each earn heat racing wins with Rece Wommack pocketing the lone semi-feature victory. Xavier Doney would snag the nightly high-point qualifier award to earn the pole starting position.

Conflicting on the initial green flag start would find Xavier Doney battle against front-row companion Kory Schudy into the first pair of corners with Xavier Doney gaining the opening on-track advantage as Kory Schudy, Wesley Smith, Caleb Stelzig, and Blake Vermillion all ran inside the top-five while attempting to run down the speedy pacesetter in the early feature stages.

Showing the way and appearing to be a division of his own, Xavier Doney would pace the front of the pack after Wesley Smith would have an engine expire while running second with Caleb Stelzig, Kory Schudy, and Blake Vermillion all staying within striking distance.

Restarting with speed and intent, Xavier Doney would relinquish the lead after suffering tire issues taking him from the top-spot while Kory Schudy would overtake for the point position while holding off the steady attempts from Caleb Stelzig and Blake Vermillion.

Holding the point position for the final six revolutions would witness Kory Schudy secure the prized position and emerge victorious from with Matt Sherrell hard charging from starting nineteenth to placing runner-up with Blake Vermillion rounding out the final podium placements as the checkered flag waved.

“It’s been fun battling Doney for what seems like the last month and he was better at the start. The car really came into its own after I found the top with this new Patriot engine hooking up,” said Kory Schudy in the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane.

Staying in the hunt for the front of the field all event, Caleb Stelzig would finish fourth with his engine expiring at the checkers as Minnesota wheelman Rob Caho Jr rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League in the Night Two Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

POWRi National Midget Car League

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Friday, September 15, 2023

Qualifying Flight A

1. 28-Kory Schudy, 14.953[3]

2. 24-Landon Simon, 15.231[1]

3. 8D-Colten Cottle, 15.232[6]

4. 26-Zachary Clark, 15.394[7]

5. 2-Kyle Lewis, 15.520[2]

6. 38-Travis Oldfield, 15.719[4]

7. 39-Kimberly Tyre, 16.876[5]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 74-Xavier Doney, 14.764[7]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel, 14.908[4]

3. 1P-Paul White, 15.239[1]

4. 00-Broc Elliott, 15.411[5]

5. 15-Matt Sherrell, 15.495[6]

6. 34-RJ Miller, 15.656[2]

7. 7S-Wade Seiler, 15.728[3]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 33W-Rece Wommack, 14.980[1]

2. 21-Caleb Stelzig, 15.241[5]

3. 71W-Weston Gorham, 15.346[2]

4. 41-Brad Wyatt, 15.473[7]

5. 73V-Blake Vermillion, 15.546[3]

6. 1T-Joshua Tyre, 16.079[4]

7. 75-Tyler Blank, 16.177[6]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 15.094[4]

2. 44-Wesley Smith, 15.204[6]

3. 78-Rob Caho Jr, 15.499[1]

4. 87-Jason Billups, 15.805[5]

5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan, 15.933[3]

6. 52-Dean Bowers, 16.291[7]

7. 45-Jesse Bebee, 16.511[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]

2. 8D-Colten Cottle[2]

3. 24-Landon Simon[3]

4. 26-Zachary Clark[1]

5. 38-Travis Oldfield[6]

6. 39-Kimberly Tyre[7]

7. 2-Kyle Lewis[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

2. 1P-Paul White[2]

3. 00-Broc Elliott[1]

4. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

5. 15-Matt Sherrell[5]

6. 34-RJ Miller[6]

7. 7S-Wade Seiler[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 73V-Blake Vermillion[5]

2. 21-Caleb Stelzig[3]

3. 41-Brad Wyatt[1]

4. 71W-Weston Gorham[2]

5. 75-Tyler Blank[7]

6. 33W-Rece Wommack[4]

7. 1T-Joshua Tyre[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

2. 78-Rob Caho Jr[2]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

4. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[5]

5. 87-Jason Billups[1]

6. 52-Dean Bowers[6]

7. 45-Jesse Bebee[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 33W-Rece Wommack[3]

2. 38-Travis Oldfield[1]

3. 15-Matt Sherrell[4]

4. 26-Zachary Clark[2]

5. 34-RJ Miller[7]

6. 87-Jason Billups[6]

7. 1T-Joshua Tyre[11]

8. 7S-Wade Seiler[9]

9. 39-Kimberly Tyre[5]

10. 52-Dean Bowers[8]

11. 45-Jesse Bebee[10]

DNS: 2-Kyle Lewis

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[2]

2. 15-Matt Sherrell[19]

3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[3]

4. 21-Caleb Stelzig[5]

5. 78-Rob Caho Jr[9]

6. 41-Brad Wyatt[13]

7. 8D-Colten Cottle[7]

8. 71W-Weston Gorham[15]

9. 34-RJ Miller[21]

10. 75-Tyler Blank[16]

11. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

12. 26-Zachary Clark[20]

13. 38-Travis Oldfield[18]

14. 87-Jason Billups[22]

15. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

16. 1P-Paul White[8]

17. 00-Broc Elliott[12]

18. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

19. 24-Landon Simon[10]

20. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]

21. 33W-Rece Wommack[17]

22. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[14]