Meseraull Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (September 16, 2023) — Thomas Meseraull won the feature event Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway during the “Night of Champions” to wrap up the regular season at the high banked 3/8-mile oval. The victory was Meseraull’s seventh of the 2023 season. Nick Bilbee, Saban Bibent, Joss Moffatt, and Cody Gardner rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 23K-Thomas Meseraull
2. 17-Nick Bilbee
3. 98-Saban Bibent
4. 5J-Joss Moffatt
5. 9G-Cody Gardner
6. 0-Noah Whitehouse
7. 77-Kody Swanson
8. 71B-Braxton Cummings
9. 20W-Tayte Williamson
10. 20T-Steve Thomas
11. 14C-Nathan Carle
12. 21B-Ryan Barr
13. 37-Max Adams
14. 32-Garrett Abrams
15. 73X-Zach Lamb