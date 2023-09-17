Seth Parker Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (September 16, 2023) — Seth Parker won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Geoff Ensign, Mitch Wissmiller, and Brayden Fox rounded out the top five.
Llncoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 3F-Geoff Ensign[2]
2. 20-Tyler Kendall[1]
3. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]
4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]
5. 53-Brayden Fox[3]
6. 27-Evan Mosley[6]
7. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[9]
8. 20D-Chad Davenport[7]
9. 00-Austin Cory[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 38P-Seth Parker[1]
2. 16-Harley Burns[4]
3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[6]
4. 26C-Chance Crum[3]
5. 4R-John Sluss[5]
6. 24-Nate McMillin[7]
7. 99J-Kyle Johnson[2]
8. 55-Josh Hodge[8]
9. 11A-Nathan Ervin[9]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 38P-Seth Parker[1]
2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]
3. 3F-Geoff Ensign[2]
4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[6]
5. 53-Brayden Fox[9]
6. 26C-Chance Crum[8]
7. 4R-John Sluss[10]
8. 24-Nate McMillin[12]
9. 16-Harley Burns[4]
10. 99J-Kyle Johnson[14]
11. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[7]
12. 00-Austin Cory[17]
13. 55-Josh Hodge[16]
14. 11A-Nathan Ervin[18]
15. 27-Evan Mosley[11]
16. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[13]
17. 20D-Chad Davenport[15]
18. 20-Tyler Kendall[3]