Short Track Nationals Lives on With Huge Texarkana 67 Payout!

By Lonnie Wheatley

TEXARKANA, Ark. (September 18, 2023) – The storied Short Track Nationals lives on.

And in a big way as well, with a $20,000 winner’s share up for grabs at the prestigious ASCS-sanctioned Winged 360-ci Sprint Car event that takes place at Texarkana 67 Speedway on October 5-7.

A long-time staple at the now shuttered I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires now shifts a couple of hours southwest down the interstate to the Texarkana clay oval under the management of long-time racer and past STN champion Tim Crawley.

This year’s STN kicks off with the ASCS Mid-South sanctioned Ralph Henson Memorial on Thursday, October 5, that offers up a $2,500 winner’s share. Additionally, one of the top three finishers in the Thursday feature will be eligible for a provisional in the Saturday STN finale should they not race their way in.

Friday offers up STN preliminary action that culminates with Twin 25-lap feature events with the top two locking into the Saturday STN championship feature event that offers up $20,000 to win and $1,000-to-start.

Entries for the event may be submitted at https://www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com/driverinfo/.

Sunnyvale, Texas shoe Sam Hafertepe, Jr., brought the curtains down on Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway by topping last year’s Short Track Nationals finale for the second time in three years after he and Aaron Reutzel posted preliminary feature wins the previous night.

Hafertepe, Jr., joined Paul McMahan and Tony Bruce, Jr., as two-time Short Track Nationals winners with other multiple-time champions including Blake Hahn and Steve Kinser (three times each) and Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright atop the charts with five wins each.

Single time STN champions include Christopher Bell, Brad Sweet, Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray and John Gerloff.

Pre-Entry Deadline

Pre-entries submitted by Monday, October 2, are $100 and include a free two-day driver pit pass. Entries after October 2 are $150 with no pit pass included. Entries may be submitted at https://www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com/driverinfo/.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR). Texarkana 67 Speedway is located east of Texarkana to I-30 Exit 7, then 0.5 miles southeast on SR 108 then 2.6 miles northeast on US 67.

The When: October 5-7, 2023.

October 5 – Ralph Henson Memorial

October 6 – STN Preliminary action culminating with Twin 25-lap featues.

October 7 – STN Championship culminating with $20,000 to win finale.

The Mufflers: Leave ’em at home, no mufflers required for the event.

The Format: Thursday’s Ralph Henson Memorial will be contested under standard ASCS Mid-South Region format with one of top three finishers eligible for Saturday STN provisional if needed.

Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with Twin-25 lap features that each offer up $1,500 to win.

The top two from each of the Twin 25-lap features will be locked into Saturday night’s Pole Shuffle and the championship main event.

Friday events points accumulated will be carried over to Saturday night, with another set of heats utilizing passing points added to the Friday total to set the championship feature lineups. The top two in combined points from Friday night and the Saturday heat races with join Friday’s four lock-ins in the Pole Shuffle. The next eight in points will occupy STN championship feature positions 7-14 with the balance of the field in “B” and “C” Mains. Three will transfer from both “B” Mains to set the 20-car feature field. The 21st position is reserved for a top-three Thursday night finisher if necessary.

The Past Winners (All previous events contested at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway):

2022-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2021-Blake Hahn

2020–Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Feature Purse:

Thursday: 1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $1,100, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $400, 9. $300, 10. $250, 11. $250, 12. $250, 13. $250, 14. $250, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Friday (Twin Features): 1. $1,500, 2. $750, 3. $650, 4. $625, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Saturday: 1. $20,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,200, 5. $2,000, 6. $1,700, 7. $1,600, 8. $1,500, 9. $1,400, 10. $1,350, 11. $1,300, 12. $1,200, 13. $1,150, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000.

The Tickets:

Thursday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Friday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Saturday: Pits $40. Grandstand for Adults $30, Military $25 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

Tickets will be available at the gate each day with gates with grandstands opening daily at 5:00 p.m. Debit/credit cards are accepted at the front gate and concessions.

Free camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis along the west side tree line with no water or electrical hookups.

The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN to catch all the breathtaking action in person, no need to fret as you can catch it all live online at www.floracing.com.

For more information regarding the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires at Texarkana 67 Speedway, check online at www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com, call 870-648-5688 or email tcrawley87@yahoo.com.