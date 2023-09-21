Seavey Wins USAC Midget Portion of the James Dean Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

GAS CITY, IN (September 21, 2023) — Logan Seavey stretched his point lead with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series by winning the feature event during the James Dean Classic Thursday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Seavey took the lead from Jacob Denney with six laps to go and pulled away for his 10th victory of the 2023 season and second this year at Gas City in the USAC Midget Division with the Abacus Racing Team.

Seavey was able to take advantage of Jacob Denney’s pass of Grant for the lead to open his path to the victory.

“The track was just slowing down and I knew the bottom was just going to keep getting trickier,” said Seavey in victory lane. “(Jacob) Denney was a lifesaver really, he kind of got Grant searching for me, got Grant kind of messed up, and I finally was able to go by him.”

Justin Grant led at the start of the 30-lap main event with Seavy applying pressure in the second position.

Buddy Kofoid had an impressive run early in the main event driving up from 12th starting spot to fifth position before jumping the cushion in turn one and getting upside down. The Keith Kunz Racing crew was able to make repairs so Kofoid could rejoin the back of the field.

After the restart Grant and Seavey pulled away while Jacob Denney worked his way through the field, taking third position on lap 11.

One lap later Cannon McIntosh slowed in turn one with left front suspension damage. McIntosh’s car was repaired in time for him to join the back of the field for the restart.

Seavey continued to pressure Grant for the lead, getting a run under Grant on lap 16 in turns one and two on the bottom, but slipped off the corner and allowed Denney to drive by for second.

Two laps later Denney drove by Grant for the lead. Grant slipped up the track in turns three and four that same lap and allowed Seavey to drive back into second.

From there Seavey chipped away at Denney’s advantage, taking the lead with six laps to go. Seavey continued to drive away for the victory. Denney, Bryan Wiedeman, Daison Pursley, and Grant rounded out the top five.

James Dean Classic

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Thursday, September 21, 2023