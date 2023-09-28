WEDNESDAY’S BC39 OPENER RAINED OUT, ﻿USAC MIDGETS RESUME THURSDAY AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 27, 2023)………Wednesday night’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 opening night program at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled due to rain.

Wednesday’s program was to feature two sessions of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship practice followed by the Stoops Pursuit 25-lap race. USAC and IMS are working to determine if there is a suitable option to run the Stoops Pursuit this weekend.

The BC39 will resume on Thursday night, September 28 at IMS with the first of two preliminary night events featuring a split field with one half of the field competing on Thursday and the other half competing on Friday.

Thursday’s event will have a bit of an earlier start than initially scheduled. The front gates will open at 4pm Eastern followed practice at 5pm. The regularly scheduled program will begin with hot laps at 6pm and finish off with the first full night of racing action, consisting of heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The racing program on Friday, September 29, will resemble much the same as Thursday’s event with hot laps followed by heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm with a driver meet and greet scheduled for 4pm in the midway and a public driver’s meeting at the USAC merchandise trailer at 4:45pm. Cars hit the track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

For any questions regarding BC39 tickets, please contact the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ticket office at 317-492-6700 and they will assist you with ticketing options.