T-Mez Leads Wire-to-Wire to Win Opening Night of the BC39

SPEEDWAY, IN (September 28, 2023) — Thomas Meseraull won the opening night of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Thursday night at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Meseraull started on the outside of the front row and led all 30-laps in route to his eighth feature victory of the 2023 season.

Taylor Reimer and Chase McDermand rounded out the podium and along with Meseraull locked themselves into Saturday’s finale. Jacob Denney and Buddy Kofoid rounded out the top five.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 28, 2023 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Driven2SaveLives BC39

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, passing points) 1. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold/Underwood), 2. Blake Brannon (#40B Brannon), 3. Taylor Reimer (#25K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Taylor Courtney (#22p RAMCO), 5. Chris Baue (#136 Baue), 6. Tommy Colburn (#10A MWR), 7. John Heydenreich (#22 Heydenreich), 8. Weston Gorham (#18N Gorham), 9. Adam Andretti (#44 Johnson). NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, passing points) 1. Buddy Kofoid (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Gary Taylor (#32 Dunlap), 3. Jade Avedisian (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Keith Rauch (#27 Bourke), 5. Mitchel Moles (#19T Reinbold-Underwood), 6. Randi Pankratz (#8 Pankratz), 7. Josh Bilicki (#7c RAMCO), 8. Justin Dickerson (#21D Dickerson), 9. Josh Hodge (#5J Hodge). 1:42.10

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, passing points) 1. Kameron Key (#21J THK), 2. Kaylee Bryson (#89 CBI), 3. Matt Westfall (#84 Bordner), 4. Chelby Hinton (#4 Klatt), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#1 Crouch), 6. Kyle Jones (#7m RAMCO), 7. Nick Drake (#55D Cline), 8. Robert Carson (#99K LOK/Carson-Segur), 9. Kevin Cook (#9p Cook). NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, passing points) 1. Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS), 2. Bryant Wiedeman (#81 CBI), 3. Chase McDermand (#40 Mounce-Stout), 4. Jacob Denney (#25 Malloy), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central), 6. Daniel Whitley (#58 Abacus), 7. Mariah Ede (#71E Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 8. C.J. Leary (#14 Legacy), 9. Preston Lattomus (#23 Mounce-Stout). 1:42.14

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFIER: (10 laps, passing points) 1. Jade Avedisian, 2. Jacob Denney, 3. Kameron Key, 4. Buddy Kofoid, 5. Chelby Hinton, 6. Daniel Whitley, 7. Tommy Colburn, 8. Weston Gorham, 9. Adam Andretti. 2:09.58

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND QUALIFIER: (10 laps, passing points) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Taylor Reimer, 5. Nick Drake, 6. Randi Pankratz, 7. Justin Dickerson, 8. Robert Carson, 9. Blake Brannon. 2:08.42

T.J. FORGED THIRD QUALIFIER: (10 laps, passing points) 1. Kyle Jones, 2. Gary Taylor, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Hayden Reinbold, 6. Josh Bilicki, 7. Preton Lattomus, 8. John Heydenreich, 9. C.J. Leary. 2:10.82

CAR IQ FOURTH QUALIFIER: (10 laps, passing points) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Mariah Ede, 3. Kaylee Bryson, 4. Bryant Wiedeman, 5. Taylor Courtney, 6. Josh Hodge, 7. Keith Rauch, 8. Kevin Cook, 9. Chris Baue. NT

ELLIOTTS’ CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Chelby Hinton, 3. Taylor Courtney, 4. Keith Rauch, 5. Daniel Whitley, 6. Weston Gorham, 7. Chris Baue, 8. Nick Drake, 9. Josh Bilicki, 10. Tommy Colburn, 11. John Heydenreich, 12. Kevin Cook, 13. Randi Pankratz, 14. Blake Brannon, 15. Preston Lattomus, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Robert Carson, 18. Justin Dickerson, 19. Josh Hodge. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (2), 2. Taylor Reimer (4), 3. Chase McDermand (1), 4. Jacob Denney (7), 5. Buddy Kofoid (3), 6. Kameron Key (5), 7. Jade Avedisian (6), 8. Gary Taylor (8), 9. Kaylee Bryson (10), 10. Hayden Reinbold (14), 11. Mitchel Moles (17), 12. Bryant Wiedeman (15), 13. Daniel Whitley (21), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (13), 15. Mariah Ede (16), 16. Chelby Hinton (18), 17. Kyle Jones (12), 18. Weston Gorham (22), 19. Keith Rauch (20), 20. Taylor Courtney (19), 21. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 22. Matt Westfall (9). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Thomas Meseraull.

**Keith Rauch flipped during the fourth qualifying race. Blake Brannon flipped during the semi. Bryant Wiedeman flipped on lap 6 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1297, 2-Bryant Wiedeman-1138, 3-Jade Avedisian-1081, 4-Justin Grant-1066, 5-Ryan Timms-1041, 6-Daison Pursley-1037, 7-Jacob Denney-1015, 8-Gavin Miller-945, 9-Cannon McIntosh-868, 10-Taylor Reimer-868.

OVERALL USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-179, 2-Logan Seavey-130, 3-Emerson Axsom-112, 4-Justin Grant-106, 5-Shane Cottle-106, 6-Matt Westfall-105, 7-Robert Ballou-100, 8-Brady Bacon-92, 9-Chase Stockon-90, 10-Mitchel Moles-79.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: September 29-30, 2023 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Driven2SaveLives BC39

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Chase McDermand (12.186)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Hayden Reinbold

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Buddy Kofoid

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Kameron Key

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Simpson Race Products First Qualifier Winner: Jade Avedisian

Rod End Supply Second Qualifier Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

T.J. Forged Third Qualifier Winner: Kyle Jones

Car IQ Fourth Qualifier Winner: Chase McDermand

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Mitchel Moles

Green APU Green Flag Challenge First Lap Leader: Thomas Meseraull

MPI Up on the Wheel Hard Charger: Daniel Whitley (21st to 13th)