All Stars will conclude 2023 season with Port Royal’s coveted Tuscarora 50

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 4, 2023) – A slight delay since the facility’s last attempt, but the show will go on, as Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, is set to host the 56th running of the coveted Tuscarora 50 tomorrow evening, Thursday, October 5, officially concluding the 2023 Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule. As the name suggests, the evening will be headlined with a 50-lap main event awarding $60,000-to-win and a minimum of $2,000-to-start, culminating from a full program that will include qualifying time trials, heat races, and consolation events. Should weather become a factor for Thursday’s Tuscarora 50, a rain date of Sunday, October 8, will be utilized.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will cruise into Pennsylvania Posse Country fresh off of Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals on Saturday, September 23. Zeb Wise, ace of the Rudeen Racing/Sundollar Restoration No. 26, not only won Eldora’s $10,000 4-Crown Nationals crown, but the young man out of Angola, Indiana, simultaneously captured the $80,000 All Star championship, utilizing his Big E triumph to secure the title over two-time Series champion and season-long rival, Tyler Courtney of Clauson Marshall Racing. In fact, the title came down to the wire, literally, as only eight points separated Rudeen Racing from Clauson Marshall Racing when Eldora’s dust finally settled.

The All Star championships, driver and owner, were firsts for Rudeen Racing and Zeb Wise, inking an exclamation point on a stellar season that included nine point-earning victories, also accumulating 32 top-ten scores in 37 feature attempts.

Courtney, a seven-time winner during points action in 2023, will enter the Juniata County Fairgrounds as the most recent Port Royal All Star winner, earning The Night Before The 50 crown for a $10,000 score. It was Courtney’s first-ever winged sprint triumph at the “Speed Palace,” taking command on lap 22 of 30 while holding off Posse legend and Hall of Famer, Lance Dewease.

Fans are reminded that free camping will be available for the Tuscarora 50 and all wristbands from the rained-out Tuscarora 50 on Saturday, September 9, will be recognized at the gate. Those seeking additional information should visit Port Royal Speedway online at www.portroyalspeedway.com, or tune in with the track’s respective social media channels.

For those who cannot witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Tuscarora 50 | Port Royal Speedway

Thursday, October 5

Pit Gates: 4 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

