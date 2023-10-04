Wight Wins ESS Feature at Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (October 3, 2023) — Larry Wight kicked off Super Dirt Week with a feature win during the season finale for the Empire Super Sprints at Weedsport Speedway. Weight drove from the outside front row to hold off sixth starting Jason Barney for the victory. Chuck Hebing, Jordan Poirier, and Danny Varin rounded out the top five.

With his third place finish Poirier secured the 2023 Empire Super Sprints championship.

Empire Super Sprints

Weedsport Speedway

Weedsport, New York

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 99L-Larry Wight[2]

2. 87-Jason Barney[6]

3. 45-Chuck Hebing[5]

4. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]

5. 01-Danny Varin[8]

6. 5H-Chris Hile[10]

7. 36-Logan Crisafulli[9]

8. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

9. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[16]

10. 4P-Chase Moran[12]

11. 98-Joe Trenca[11]

12. 90-Matt Tanner[13]

13. 10-Jeff Cook[14]

14. 53-Shawn Donath[7]

15. 13T-Trevor Years[1]

16. 23-Tyler Cartier[20]

17. 96X-Chad Phelps[17]

18. 67-Steve Glover[15]

19. 33-Lacey Hanson[19]

20. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[21]

21. 80-Bobby Parrow[18]

22. 13-Keith Granholm[22]