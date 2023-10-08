Edwards finds winners circle at Caney, Kent, Wood tied for points lead

By John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (October 7, 2023) – Five months ago Blake Edwards raced to what he thought was an AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories at Salina Highbanks Speedway, but was disqualified for not making weight in a post race inspection.

That was not the case Saturday. Edwards became the 13th different winner of 2023 with his victory Caney Valley Speedway. And this time there was no DQ.

“We won once this year and got DQ’ed for being five pounds light,” recalled Edwards. “We have had some motor issues, but finally to make it work is the best feeling ever.”

“We were a little snug in the heat race, but we knew it would free up in the feature. The track was fast all night.”

Fred Mattox started outside of Edwards for the start and shot into the early lead. On lap 13 Edwards was able to get around Mattox for the lead and pulled away. Sheldon Barksdale passed Mattox for second on lap 24 leaving Mattox with third at the finish.

“I just made consistent laps and ran a good line and waited for the leader to make a mistake,” Edwards said.

Fourth place turned into a battle for the points lead with Johnny Kent and Danny Wood racing for the spot. Wood took the lead away from Kent last week in the AmeriFlex Challenge. Saturday Kent turned back Wood to finish fourth allowing him to tie Wood for the points lead. Wood was fifth.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

October 7, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 17E-Blake Edwards[1]; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[2]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 5. 55W-Danny Wood[10]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[6]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 8. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 9. 1T-Joshua Tyre[12]; 10. 12M-Mitchell Barros[13]; 11. 9-Emilio Hoover[15]; 12. 22T-Frank Taft[9]; 13. 5-Joe Bob Lee[11]; 14. 1-Sean McClelland[7]; 15. 2L-Brandon Leland[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[1]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[5]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft[6]; 6. 55W-Danny Wood[8]; 7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[4]; 8. 2L-Brandon Leland[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 2. 17E-Blake Edwards[3]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[6]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]; 6. 1T-Joshua Tyre[7]; 7. (DNF) 9-Emilio Hoover[2]

Lap Leaders: Fred Mattox 1-12, Blake Edwards 13-30

Margin of Victory: 0.360

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Danny Wood +5

2023 Winners: 03/11 – Tanner Conn, Red Dirt Raceway; 03/18 – Fred Mattox, Tulsa Speedway; 04/01 – Zach Blurton, Enid Speedway; 04/15 – Zach Blurton, Longdale Speedway; 05/26 – Sean McClelland, Arrowhead Speedway; 05/27 – Alex Sewell, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 06/10 – Alex Sewell, Lawton Speedway; 06/15 – Rees Moran, Lucas Oil Speedway; 06/16 – Whit Gastineau, I-70 Motorsports Park; 06/17 – Rees Moran, Lake Ozark Speedway; 06/23 – Rees Moran, Red Dirt Raceway; 07/15 – Kyle Clark, Creek County Speedway; 07/29 – Zach Chappell, Caney Valley Speedway; 08/19 – Johnny Kent, Elk City Raceway Park; 08/20 – Danny Smith, Lawton Speedway; 09/09 – Alex Sewell, Caney Valley Speedway; 09/30 – Danny Wood, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 10/07 – Blake Edwards, Caney Valley Speedway.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Danny Wood, 1808; 2. Johnny Kent, 1808; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1735; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1717; 5. Zach Chappell, 1592; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1383; 7. Fred Mattox, 1310; 8. Rees Moran 1214; 9. Alex DeCamp, 1042; 10. Emilio Hoover, 1039.