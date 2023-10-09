CRSA Sprints Lose Championship Race At Afton To Rain

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products got news late Thursday that everyone expected but hated to hear. Championship Night as part of Night 1 of Short Track Supernationals 15 was lost due to incoming rain and poor weather from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” were prepared to decide a champion after the points were jumbled up greatly from Dalton Herrick’s Genesee Speedway victory and Jordan Hutton’s rare DNF in 2023- narrowing the lead to nineteen points. While the Short Track Supernationals were cancelled, Afton Motorsports Park has had preliminary discussions in regard to running one more event before their 2023 season comes to a close.

At time of press, no decisions have been made by CRSA Sprints officials on the closure of the 2023 series. Stay tuned for more information on all CRSA Sprints social media channels and www.crsasprints.com

