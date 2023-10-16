Doug Hammaker Is Two-Time Williams Grove 358 Sprint Track Titlist

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Doug Hammaker of Grantville has been crowned the 2023 HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car champion at Williams Grove Speedway.

Hammaker capped off the season and picked up the title on September 22.

It is the second track title for the driver of the No. 66H who took his first track crown in 2019.

Along the way, Hammaker scored one victory at Williams Grove, on May 19.

In addition the pilot wheeled to a trio of runner-ups plus a third, fourth, seventh, 10th and 12th place finish.

Hammaker ended the season with an average feature finish of 4.7 in the nine total events contested at the track this year.

Completing the top five in the Williams Grove point standings was Kody Hartlaub, Steve Owings, defending champion Derek Locke and Chris Frank.

Hammaker also picked up the 2023 MacMor Construction Summer Series title for 358 sprints that was contested among several area tracks.

Kyle Spence of Bridgeton, New Jersey earned Rookie of the Year honors for 2023 at Williams Grove.

Spence drove to a victory at the track on August 18.

