DeVault Dominates ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints At Deep South Speedway!

LOXLEY, Ala. (October 27, 2023) Amassing a field of 33 cars on Friday night at Deep South Speedway, the ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints kicked off the opening night of Halloween Havoc with Indiana’s Zane DeVault rolling into Victory Lane.

Zane’s first career ASCS-sanctioned victory, the win is his fifth overall triumph on the season in just as many states.

Leading start to finish over the 25-lap affair, a late race caution was not enough to deny the victory, as DeVault jettisoned the Jeremy Scadden Construction/J&J Chassis No. 6z to a 4.078-second victory over Koty Adams.

Dale Howard crossed third, with Sammy Swindell moving 10th to fourth. Michael Miller completed the top five. Ohio’s Max Stambaugh was sixth, followed by Brad Bowden from 14th. Terry Gray, Lane Whittington, and Chase Howard made up the top ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints

Deep South Speedway (Loxley, Ala.)

Friday, October 27, 2023

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 2. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[3]; 3. 4M-Michael Miller[6]; 4. 44-Ronny Howard[9]; 5. 121-Butch David[1]; 6. 5711-John Robicheaux[4]; 7. 57-Levi Beard[7]; 8. 56T-DL (Tank) Brashier[8]; 9. 83-Blake Carrier[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 2. 6-Koty Adams[5]; 3. 8-Brad Bowden[1]; 4. 47S-Sammy Swindell[7]; 5. 01-Shane Morgan[6]; 6. 28S-Rusty Sanford[8]; 7. 77-David Mabry[3]; 8. 61-Sean Wimpee[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 10K-Dewayne White[2]; 3. 132-Jamie Manley[3]; 4. 18-Paul Jones[4]; 5. 27-Chase Wood Jr[6]; 6. 67-Blake Mallette[5]; 7. 21-Todd Bliss[7]; 8. (DNS) 1A-Lee Moore

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6Z-Zane DeVault[3]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 3. 9-Lane Whittington[6]; 4. 13X-Jake Brashier[2]; 5. 56-Jeff Smith[7]; 6. 6BLACK-Chase Wood Sr[4]; 7. 88-Brandon Blenden[8]; 8. 2H-Tommy Hall[5]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 01-Shane Morgan[1]; 2. 88-Brandon Blenden[4]; 3. 13X-Jake Brashier[2]; 4. 121-Butch David[3]; 5. 6BLACK-Chase Wood Sr[5]; 6. 21-Todd Bliss[6]; 7. 56T-DL (Tank) Brashier[7]; 8. 61-Sean Wimpee[8]; 9. 132-Jamie Manley[9]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 28S-Rusty Sanford[2]; 2. 27-Chase Wood Jr[1]; 3. 57-Levi Beard[5]; 4. 2H-Tommy Hall[7]; 5. 67-Blake Mallette[3]; 6. 77-David Mabry[6]; 7. 5711-John Robicheaux[4]; 8. (DNS) 83-Blake Carrier

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6Z-Zane DeVault[1]; 2. 6-Koty Adams[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 4. 47S-Sammy Swindell[10]; 5. 4M-Michael Miller[6]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8]; 7. 8-Brad Bowden[14]; 8. 10-Terry Gray[12]; 9. 9-Lane Whittington[7]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 11. 10K-Dewayne White[11]; 12. 01-Shane Morgan[17]; 13. 88-Brandon Blenden[19]; 14. 132-Jamie Manley[13]; 15. 28S-Rusty Sanford[18]; 16. 121-Butch David[23]; 17. 2H-Tommy Hall[24]; 18. 56-Jeff Smith[15]; 19. 57-Levi Beard[22]; 20. 13X-Jake Brashier[21]; 21. 44-Ronny Howard[5]; 22. 27-Chase Wood Jr[20]; 23. 18-Paul Jones[16]; 24. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[9]