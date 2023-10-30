DECAIRE CLASSIC 41 UP NEXT FOR SOUTHERN SPRINTS

October 30, 2023 – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series (SSSS) will be in action this Saturday night November 4, 2023, at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida for the second annual ‘Sandi Decaire Classic 41’. This will be the biggest race of the season in terms of purse money and driver participation for the series.

The event is run in honor of Sandi DeCaire who passed away in 2015. DeCaire was a former Golden Gate Speedway trophy girl and track official at Dirt Devil’s Speedway in Land O’Lakes. She was instrumental in regularly working with young kart racers who were just beginning their racing careers, many of whom will compete in Saturday’s event as adults. She was the wife of series Tech Director Terry DeCaire and mother of former series champion Troy DeCaire.

Over $10,000 has been raised for the event by the family and will be used to bolster the purse, provide lap money, and provide exceptional trophies for the event. The winner of Saturday night’s second annual 41-lap feature event is guaranteed $4,100.

A strong field of over 20 cars is expected, headlined by current series champion Daniel Miller. Miller continues to march towards his first series championship with only 2 races remaining on the 2023 SSSS calendar.

Defending series champion Davey Hamilton Jr. returns to competition after spending the summer racing in the Midwest.

Current SSSS 602-point leader Ryan Adema is expected to compete as well as the most recent series winner Joe Liguori.

Other expected entrants include Scotty Adema, Sport Allen, Brady Allum, Colton Bettis, Ray Bragg, Bruce Brantley, Larry Brazil Jr., JJ Dutton, Rex Hollinger, Steven Hollinger, Tommy Nichols, Dylan Reynolds, Brady Reynolds, Bryan Riddle, and Dude Teate among others.

A pre-race ceremony is being planned that will see each driver introduced to the crowd from a temporary stage built specifically for the event.

For updates and race info leading up to the event go to Pavement Pounders on Facebook.