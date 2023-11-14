Dominic Scelzi Earns ASCS Southwest Region Triumph in Arizona

Inside Line Promotions

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Nov. 14, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi added another track to his win’s list last Saturday when he captured the finale of the Keith Bryan Memorial doubleheader at Central Arizona Raceway.

It was his 13 th victory of the season and second career with the ASCS Southwest Region.

The weekend began on Friday when Scelzi advanced from sixth to fourth place in a heat race. That ranked him ninth in overall points, which was only one spot shy of making the feature redraw.

“We went down and were the fastest car both nights,” he said. “The track was incredibly wet on Friday night. It was everything we could do to make sure we didn’t get into any trouble in the heat race. We went sixth to fourth and that was about as good as we could do.”

Scelzi lined up on the inside of the fifth row in the A Main.

“We stayed out of trouble and ended up finishing second behind Terry (McCarl),” he said. “The track had grease for the bottom five feet and then a patch of grip. The top of the track was rough and choppy. I tried to stay patient. It was better to start on the bottom than the top. Guys would hit the grease and slide across and I could cut underneath them. And guys up top would bike up. I just ran a line to stay out of trouble. We were right there with Terry, but he didn’t make any mistakes.”

The run from ninth to second place was tied for the second-most positions gained.

Scelzi wrapped up his weekend at the dirt oval on Saturday. He maneuvered from sixth to third place in a heat race to garner enough points to make the feature redraw. Scelzi grabbed the No. 1 during the random draw to score the pole position for the main event.

“We drew the No. 1, started on the pole and led all 30 laps,” he said. “We had a decent amount of yellows early. When we got to traffic it was kind of wild, but once we could put a couple of cars a lap down we were unchallenged. I ran the top on both ends. As it slicked off more and more in (turns) three and four we got better.”

The triumph snapped a string of three straight runner-up results at the track.

Scelzi will take this weekend off before tackling his final race of the year on Nov. 22 at Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif., where he was victorious in April.

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 10 – Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Ariz. – Heat race: 4 (6); Feature: 2 (9).

Nov. 11 – Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Ariz. – Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

55 races, 13 wins, 38 top fives, 44 top 10s, 49 top 15s, 53 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Nov. 22 at Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Sparco

Sparco is a leading manufacturer of racing gear, including suits, gloves, helmets, shoes and more. For additional information, visit http://www.SparcoUSA.com .

“They are by far the most comfortable racing suit on the market,” Scelzi said. “They are the safest suit you can possibly buy and they are the best looking. I can’t thank Sparco enough for everything they do for me and my brother every single year.”

