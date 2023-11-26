Fremont Speedway to honor top 10 in division points at Dec. 3 uncheon

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction will reward the top 10 in points in all three divisions for the 2023 season with a luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon at the Moonshine Night Club, 109 S. Front Street, Fremont.

The top 10 in points in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will receive their point fund checks and trophies. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products 410 Fremont Attica Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will also hand out their awards.

The luncheon is free to the top 10 drivers in 2023 points and three guests.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for 2023 at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction:

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Cap scored the trifecta in 2023, not only winning his first ever Fremont Speedway track championship but also the championship for Attica Raceway Park and the Attica Fremont Championship Series. Cap competed in all 15 A-mains in 2023, posting an incredible six wins at Fremont Speedway to run his career total at the track to 18. Besides the wins, Cap scored four runner-up finishes; that’s 10 top two finishes in 15 A-mains! His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

2nd – Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. Travis competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains at Fremont in 2023, missing only the All Star feature on Sept. 15. Travis scored his second career Fremont win on July 29 and recorded eight top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

3rd – Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2008, 2010 and 2011 305 track champion competed in all 15 A-mains at the track in 2023. He scored his eighth career Fremont feature win on Aug. 4 and recorded seven top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

4th – Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. Fremont’s 2003, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 410 track champion competed in all 15 A-mains in 2023. He posted four top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on closing night to wrap up his outstanding driving career. Byron had 12 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

5th – Chris Andrews, Huron, Ohio. Chris competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains at Fremont in 2023, missing only a pair of All Star features. He posted three top five finishes including a season best fourth on opening night. Chris recorded six top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 13th.

6th – Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Zeth competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains at Fremont in 2023. He racked up five top five finishes including a season best runner-up on Aug. 4. He notched seven top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

7th – TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. TJ competed in 11 of the 15 A-mains at Fremont in 2023, recording seven top 10 finishes including a pair of season best third place finishes (May 6 and Sept. 23). His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8th – Bryce Lucius, Findlay, Ohio. Fremont’s 410 sprint rookie of the year competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the June 24 and Sept. 23 events. His posted six top 10 finishes including a season best pair of fourth place runs (May 13 and Sept. 9). His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th – Jerry Dahms, Fremont, Ohio. Jerry battled in eight of the 15 A-mains in 2023, posting a season best 14th place finish on July 29. His average A-main finishing position was 17th.

10th – Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio. Larry competed in nine of the 15 A-mains in 2023, posting season best runner-up finish on Sept. 9. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

Champion – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2005, 2006, 2020 and 2023 track champion in the 305 sprints, earned his fifth track title by racking up seven A-main feature wins in 15 A-main starts. Weaver took over the top spot on the track’s all-time win list and now has 78 career feature victories at Fremont Speedway. Other than a 20th place finish on Sept. 9, Paul never finished out of the top six all season, posting 13 top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was an outstanding fourth.

2nd – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2022 dirt truck track champion competed in all 15 305 sprint A-mains in 2023. Jamie posted feature wins on May 6, May 27 and Sept. 16 to run his career total to 44 at the track, placing him 10th on the all-time win list. Jamie scored nine top five finishes and 13 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable fifth.

3rd – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2001, 2002 and 2004 410 sprint champion, 2013 dirt truck champion and 1994, 2013, 2018 and 2019 305 sprint champion competed in all 15 A-mains in 2023. John scored his 61st career Fremont feature win on Sept. 9 placing him fifth on the track’s all-time win list. He racked up nine top five finishes and 12 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

4th- Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Kody battled in all 15 A-mains in 2023, posting 11 top 10 finishes including a season best runner-up on June 10. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

5th – Dustin Stroup, Fremont, Ohio. Dustin competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the June 24 event. He scored six top finishes including his ninth career Fremont win on May 20. Dustin had 12 top 10 place finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

6th – Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Kasey raced in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the fair race on Aug. 21. She recorded six top 10 finishes including a season best runner-up on Sept. 9. Her average A-main finishing position was 11th.

7th – Blayne Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2023 rookie of the year for the 305 sprints competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2023. He posted a season best 11th place finish on Sept. 23. Blayne’s average A-main finishing position was 16th.

8th – Lee Sommers, Fremont, Ohio. Lee battled in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, recording a season-best ninth on Sept. 9. His average A-main finishing position was 16th.

9th – Tyler Schiets, Fremont, Ohio. Tyler competed in nine of the 15 A-mains in 2023, scoring a season best finish of 10th on Sept. 23. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

10th – Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Fremont’s 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021 dirt truck track champion battled in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only May 20 and Aug. 4 events. Shawn scored seven top 10 finishes including a season best third on Aug. 5. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

Champion – Corey McCaughey, Toledo, Ohio. In wrapping up his first ever Fremont track title, Cory battled in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, missing only the season ending stock-truck battle that he helped promote. Other than a mechanical issue that had him finish 18th on Aug. 4, Corey never finished out of the top five all season. He record his eighth career Fremont Speedway win on Aug. 5 to go with three second place runs and four third place showings – he finished on the podium in eight of the 12 features he competed in and had an average A-main finishing position of 4th.

2nd – Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2017 truck champion and 2018 limited late model champion battled in all 13 A-mains in 2023. Dustin racked up seven top five finishes including his ninth career Fremont feature win on June 17. Dustin had 11 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

3rd – Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2016 and 2018 truck champion battled in all 13 A-mains in 2023. He scored back-to-back wins on Sept. 15 and Sept. 23 to run his career total at the track to seven. He posted six top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

4th – Dana Fry, Green Springs, Ohio. Dana competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Oct. 6 final event. He never finished out of the top 11 all season including five top five finishes and a season best pair of runner-up scores (June 3 and Aug. 4). His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

5th – Dave Gumby Jr., Ottawa Lake, Mich. Gumby battled in 11 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Sept. 9 and Oct. 6 events. He scored wins on May 20, June 3 and Aug. 4 to run his Fremont career total to five. Dave racked up eight top five finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

6th – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2022 truck champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, missing only the Sept. 23 event. He scored three wins in 2023 (May 13, July 22 and Sept. 9) to run his career total at Fremont to 44, placing him 10th on the track’s all-time win list. Jamie had seven top 10 finishes and an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

7th – Brad Mitten, Fremont, Ohio. Brad battled in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, missing only the Oct. 6 event. He scored eight top 10 finishes including a season best pair of fourth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8th – Brad Stuckey, Tiffin, Ohio. Brad competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, posting four top 10 finishes including a season best pair of eighth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th- Jarel Perry, Clyde, Ohio. Jarel “Butch Latte” competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, missing only the July 22 event. He posted three season best 10th place finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 14th.

10th – Todd Warnick, Bettsville, Ohio. Todd competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2023, posting a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best ninth on May 20. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

