Southern Illinois Raceway Fills September 13 Gap on 2024 Schedule

MARION, IL (Dec. 11, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is coming back for a visit to Southern Illinois Raceway (SIR) in 2024.

The high-banked, 1/8-mile bullring in Marion, IL, will host the Xtreme Outlaws on Thursday, Sept. 13, in a $4,000-to-win event, kicking off a three-day race weekend in Illinois.

Known for its weekly Micro Sprint events, SIR hosted the Series for the first time this past July, welcoming national Midget series racing back to the track for the first time in four years. 2023 Series champion Jade Avedisian came from fourth on the grid to take the checkered, notching her second win of the season.

Tickets for the event will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t make it to the track, stream all the action live on DIRTVision.