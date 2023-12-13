PERFIT NAMED NEW MUST SEE RACING PRESENTING SPONSOR

From Must See Racing

December 12, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing announced today that The Perfit Corporation will continue its association with Must See Racing for the 16th consecutive year. The Perfit Corporation will now become the new presenting sponsor of Must See Racing. It will now be known as Must See Racing Presented by PERFIT-PARTS.COM.

Perfit General Manager Alex Esnaola expressed his excitement as Perfit has been named the new presenting sponsor. “We have been working with Jim (Hanks) hand in hand for many years. This opportunity to use PERFIT-PARTS.COM through Must See Racing and MAVTV will help reach our target customers – engine machinists, professional engine builders, and e-commerce companies of all sizes.”

“Perfit provides multiple warehouse locations for its business-to-business customers to access a large variety of vendors in one location. Customers can look up pricing and inventory on-hand, as well as alternate substitutions. This flexibility was key during the recent COVID-19 years. One phone call or visit to our B2B website gets you everything you need.”

“We have warehouse locations in Grand Rapids, MI and Livonia, MI. We also have satellite locations in Chicago, IL, and Cincinnati, OH. We are one of the last-remaining companies that still believes in face-to-face, relationship-based business. Many of our employees have been with PERFIT for 20+ years and are race enthusiasts. We can service most customers from the Midwest in as little as 3 business days (or less).”

With today’s announcement of the new Must See Racing presenting sponsor, more news is expected from the series in the coming days. A new streaming partner is expected to be announced for the upcoming 2024 season that will see the bulk of MSR events live streamed in 2024. Other news expected includes the finalization of the 2024 schedule, rule amendments, and new driver additions to the series in 2024.

For the latest Must See Racing Presented by PERFIT-PARTS.COM news please like and follow us on Facebook or visit www.mustseeracing.com