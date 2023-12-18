MAYOR PROCLAIMS DECEMBER 29, 2023, “RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE DAY”

By Bob Koorsen

The city of Fort Wayne has become synonymous with the sport of Indoor Midget Racing. From the first race in the (then) new Allen Country Memorial Coliseum in January 1953, to the first-ever race sanctioned by the United States Auto Club (USAC) in 1956, no other city or facility has played host to more indoor Midget racing. Future Indianapolis and Daytona 500 winners, future national and World Champions, and even future NHRA Champions have all made the yearly winter trek to compete. While racing in the arena ceased in 1989, in 1998 the Exposition Center was opened and the “Rumble In Fort Wayne” was born.

Now, celebrating its Silver Anniversary, Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas C. Henry has proclaimed that Friday, December 29, 2023, as “Rumble In Fort Wayne Day!”

The official proclamation from the Office of the Mayor, City of Fort Wayne reads as follows:

WHEREAS, auto racing is one of the most popular sports in all the world and few places on planet Earth are more known for its auto racing heritage than the great state of Indiana; and

WHEREAS, since 1953, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and the City of Fort Wayne have played host to more indoor auto races than any other venue or city in the world, including the first-ever event for the United States Auto Club in 1956; and

WHEREAS, with the creation of the RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE in 1998, founders Tony Barhorst and Jack Calabrase, resurrected the rich tradition and history of the original Indoor Midget Races by moving them from the Coliseum Arena to its current and permanent home in the Coliseum Expo Center; and

WHEREAS, over its history, the RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE has brought over 100,000 fans to Fort Wayne to see stars like Tony Stewart, Mel Kenyon, Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, and the late Tony Elliott, while also helping launch the careers of young racers such as: Austin Prock, Erik Jones, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, and Emerson Axsom, and

WHEREAS, the RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE, under the current stewardship of Larry Boos, is celebrating 25 years of enriching the lives of Fort Wayne area fans, and the worldwide television audience, by providing both world-class auto racing thills and family entertainment along with a platform for hundreds of veterans and young race drivers to pursue their dreams and enjoy a moment in the national spotlight;

NOW, THEREFORE, I THOMAS C. HENRY, Mayor of the City of Fort Wayne, Indiana, do hereby proclaim December 29, 2023, as 25th RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE DAY in Fort Wayne, encouraging all citizens to duly note this occasion.

The 25th Rumble in Fort Wayne, presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, December 29 & 30. Advance tickets are now on sale both through Ticketmaster and the Coliseum box office. Adult tickets are $22 per day ($24 reserved) with kids 2-12 $12 ($14 reserved). Each day will see a full program of qualifying, heats, last chance races and Features for the Midgets, Winged 600 Mini Sprints, Non-Wing 600 Mini Sprints, Clone 360, Economy Auto Parts Clone 300, Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Jr3 Karts, Senior & Junior Champ Karts, Senior & Junior Wedge Karts, the debut of Predator 360 Karts, and Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midgets. Over 300 entries from more than 20 states are expected to compete.

Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 am for two rounds of Go Kart and Quarter Midget qualifying heats; Midget, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 qualifying times will be collected through a pair of afternoon practice sessions; Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 6:00 on Friday; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 Friday, followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features. Saturday will see kart features at 5:00, with Opening Ceremonies at 6:00. More information at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.