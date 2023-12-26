Kofoid Named Winner at Waikaraka After Appeal

AUCKLAND, N.Z. (December 26, 2023) — Buddy Kofoid was officially declared as the feature winner of the Boxing Day midget car program Monday night at Waikaraka Speedway. Kofoid was originally disqualified from the main event after his car was found to be light at the scales, handing the victory at multiple time New Zealand champion Michael Pickens. Kofoid was able to win his appeal due to an issue with the scales post race with the Auckland Midget Racing Drivers Club, who made the finish official on Tuesday.
Waikaraka Speedway
Auckland, New Zealand
Monday, December 26, 2023
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 2USA-Buddy Kofoid
2. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
3. 71A-Alec Insley
4. 2NZ-Brad Mosen
5. 9A-Trent Way
6. 95K-Mitchell Fabish
7. 87A-Leon Burgess
8. 68P-Jordan Russ
9. 73K-Jayeden Basalaj
10. 4M-Luke McClymont
11. 98AU-Matt McCutcheon
12. 6K-Cole Robertson
13. 87M-Jeremy Webb
14. 8M-Shayden Austin
15. 47P-David Wilson
16. 97A-Benjamin Morrison
17. 7USA-Thomas Meseraull
18. 5M-Brock Maskovich
19. 42A-Jordan McDonnell
20. 35M-Aaron Hodgson
21. 24A-Morgan McHugh
22. 5K-Tyla Robins